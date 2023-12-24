Pierre Gasly’s Girlfriend Kika Makes Powerful Statement With Simple Post Amid Rumors of Breakup With F1 Star

There have been rumors surrounding Pierre Gasly and it is not about his future in F1 this time. Instead, it is about his relationship status. Since his girlfriend, Kika Gomes, had stopped following him on social media, some fans believed that the two had a break-up. However, Kika has now issued a powerful statement with a simple post of both of them together.

Advertisement

F1 Gossip Official’s Instagram handle recently uploaded a screenshot of Kika’s Instagram story that included a picture of Gasly and herself. The post makes it clear that the rumors circulating on social media recently were just baseless.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1K7TgGv-Nq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

When it comes to Gasly and Kika’s relationship, they quite seem to enjoy each other’s company. The two often go on vacations together and showcase their support for one another.

For example, Gasly recently uploaded a video of himself having trouble while ice skating in London, and Kika was quick to leave a comment that she would provide him with training lessons. Moreover, Kika also showcases her support for Gasly by attending several of the F1 races.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j_OwhsLMB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The two confirmed their relationship back in January this year when Kika uploaded a photo dump. A few months after, the couple also joined Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in attending a Wimbledon match together.

How long have Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes been dating each other?

Although Kika Gomes confirmed her relationship with Pierre Gasly only earlier this year, the two are believed to have been dating each other since October 2022. They made their first public appearance together while attending a Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille in Paris.

Advertisement

The couple then also spent time in Dubai in New Year’s, a few weeks after making an appearance at the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi together.

Kika is a famous Portuguese model. Her mother, Maria Vieira de Campos Cerqueira Gomes, is a famous Portuguese TV presenter. Moreover, she also has some racing blood in the family as her father, Gonçalo Gomes, was a Pure McLaren Drive Team driver.