Other Than Racing in F1, Alex Albon Once Revealed What He Enjoys Most While Travelling Around the Globe

During the mid-season break last year, Alex Albon appeared in a video with YouTube content creators, Korean Englishman. While he admitted that his first love was always motor racing, enjoying food in different countries was right up there as well. Incidentally, his job as an F1 driver allows him to travel around the world. He also revealed that a fellow driver who he believes enjoys food just as much, if not more, is Yuki Tsunoda.

Korean Englishman is a famous YouTube channel with hosts Joshua Carrott and Ollie Kendal. The duo often invites celebrities to give them a taste of Korean food while also interviewing them. Given his love for food, Albon admitted that he was just like them.

While at it, he also revealed Tsunoda’s love for food. Albon said,

“There’s a famous foodie in Formula 1, Yuki, who’s Japanese. His dream in life is not to become a Formula 1 champion. It’s to own a restaurant.”

The fact that Tsunoda would rather open up a restaurant of his own than win a world title was quite surprising to the hosts. As expected, they both admitted that Tsunoda’s actual dream is much easier than winning the F1 title.

The interview then moved on to the segment where Albon tried different Korean BBQ dishes. While he loved all of them, there was one drink that stood out. He tried Soju, a Korean alcoholic drink for the first time. Given how smooth he found the shot of Soju, he felt he could easily gulp down a few and get wasted on it.

Albon loves trying food as he said, but unlike Tsunoda, his first love remains F1. The story of how he fell in love with motorsports was written more than 20 years ago, and it was because of one man in red.

How Alex Albon realized his love for motor racing

Albon talked about the origin story of his love for motorsport. He recalled his childhood years when he got his first racing kart at just 7 years of age. However, the obsession began even before that and the reason behind it was Michael Schumacher.

He revealed how big of a Schumacher fan he was. The Williams driver remembered how he’d cry if Michael didn’t win a race. It would come to a point that his parents would have to take some unusual measures to get him to stop crying.

Albon’s parents had a tape of the 2002 F1 season’s review. That was the year when Schumacher had won his 5th world championship. Albon’s parents would simply play that tape with Michael winning the races. This would make little Albon stop crying.