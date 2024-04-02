Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Is Training ‘Harder Than Ever’ in 2024 to Achieve His Goals

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t won an F1 race since 2021, and for a driver of his caliber, that is an awfully long time. But instead of getting demotivated and falling out of love with the sport, Hamilton is working hard, harder than ever as a matter of fact, as he revealed in the latest issue of GQ Magazine.

Hamilton is currently in his last year with Mercedes. His 11-year association with the Silver Arrows will come to an end with the culmination of the 2024 campaign, but his pursuit of winning the 8th title will continue at Ferrari. As he heads into the new chapter of his life, Hamilton admits to training “harder than ever.”

“I feel the most physically prepared I’ve ever been. So I’m really excited about the present. Knowing that nothing is promised beyond that.”

Hamilton’s hard work off the track, however, is not reflecting in his on-track results. Mercedes’ performances aren’t anywhere near enough to his liking. So far, he has just 8 points in three races, with his DNF at the last outing in Melbourne shattering all hopes he had of improvement this season.

On the other hand, Hamilton admitted that he was manifesting a move to Ferrari before it materialized. He always dreamt of it, long before even talks began between the two parties and now, he will finally suit up in the red overalls, starting from 2025 onwards.

Lewis Hamilton’s final story in F1?

Hamilton started his career at McLaren in 2007 and won the title with them the very next year. He stayed with the outfit for four more seasons, but couldn’t win the championship again, which is why he decided to join Mercedes. When the move went through in 2013, many felt that Hamilton made a big mistake, but the history books show something very different.

Mercedes became a top team and Hamilton became the most successful driver in the sport’s history. Now that Mercedes is going through a slump, Hamilton feels it is time to jump ship again. This time, he joins a team that is starving for glory itself.

At the age of 40, Hamilton will join Ferrari, hoping to end the championship wait for himself, and also for the Tifosi. Although nothing can be taken for granted in the fast and ever-changing world of F1, Ferrari seems to be Hamilton’s final destination in the journey.