Pierre Gasly Explains a ‘Love Hate Relationship That Drove Him Away From Red Bull

Pierre Gasly has recently opened up on his worsening relationship with the Red Bull family, just a year after he left AlphaTauri to join Alpine. The Frenchman was in a conversation with Tony Parker, where he revealed the ‘love-hate‘ relationship between him and the Red Bull family.

Advertisement

While speaking on the SKWEEK video, Gasly said, “I signed for 2023 with AlphaTauri and it was a bit like a love and hate story after the experience that I had with the main team, Red Bull Racing.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PierreGASLY/status/1685372664636948480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the French driver did mention that out of the 10 years he spent with the team, nine and a half were good. Except for the last six months or so when Gasly said that he felt less appreciated by the team.

Moreover, the 27-year-old driver also mentioned that Red Bull denied him the opportunity to get a seat on their team despite him putting in fine performances. “I knew with the result I was putting, I deserved a chance to go back,” he added.

Pierre Gasly upset about not getting the second Red Bull seat

Pierre Gasly explained how he felt disappointed to not get the second Red Bull seat despite only being one of the two drivers to win a race with the sister team. The Frenchman won the 2020 Italian GP in Monza with AlphaTauri (previously Toro Rosso).

Meanwhile, the only other driver to win a race with the sister team was Sebastian Vettel. The German immediately got a Red Bull seat after his win with Toro Rosso in 2008, but a similar offer was not made to Gasly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PierreGASLY/status/1302677964589592577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the 27-year-old has now moved on and switched teams. He now drives for Alpine, alongside compatriot Esteban Ocon.