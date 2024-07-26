Pierre Gasly Faces Michael Schumacher-Lewis Hamilton Dilemma on Messi vs Ronaldo Debate

Fans of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never stopped comparing the two soccer greats. Pierre Gasly, however, who is a huge follower of the sport, refused to go down that road, and hailed each of them for their achievements. In fact, Gasly compared the dilemma of choosing between Messi and Ronaldo to how F1 fans struggle while choosing between Hamilton and Schumacher.

When asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, Gasly said in an interview, “I don’t like this comparison. They are two such heroes of their sport”

By winning in Silverstone, Sir Lewis Hamilton becomes the first driver EVER to win a race in 16 different seasons of Formula 1! This is one tie with Schumacher that Hamilton definitively HAS broken — we’ll see if he breaks the other one! pic.twitter.com/AaAox30dUZ — NicheF1stats (@NicheF1stats) July 20, 2024

However, Gasly believes it is more difficult to pick between Hamilton and Schumacher. That is because the two drivers have barely faced each other in F1. The Alpine driver then stated that although Messi and Ronaldo are from the same generation, he finds it difficult to discount the other. He considers them equals, and insists that both are on “top of the world.”

The interviewer felt Gasly’s diplomatic response was impressive, as he annoyed neither Messi nor Ronaldo fans.

Gasly’s true soccer loyalties meanwhile, lie with French club Paris Saint Germain.

Gasly supports PSG and owns over 50 jerseys

Gasly, in the same interview, revealed that he owned more than 50 Paris Saint Germain (PSG) jerseys. He attended several PSG home games at the Parc des Princes over the years and has met up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

One soccer star in particular, whom Gasly adores, is French legend Zinedine Zidane, who is also Alpine’s brand ambassador.

Since Gasly is such a huge soccer fan, he often also visits the biggest games. Most recently, Gasly wholeheartedly supported his home country at the Euro 2024 tournament.

The French driver revealed that if France had qualified for the Euro 2024 final, he would have purchased a ticket to Germany to watch them play.