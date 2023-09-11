Pierre Gasly Feels Grateful Towards Lewis Hamilton for Making “The Path a Little Easier for Us, Young Drivers”

Lewis Hamilton has been the trailblazer in F1 for many young aspiring drivers. Pierre Gasly is one such driver who has expressed his gratitude towards the Briton for paving the way for young racers like him. Hamilton has not only established his name in the sport for his staggering success but also for the way he presents himself. Before the 38-year-old stepped foot in the paddock, barely anyone would have dared to express themselves by wearing non-conventional fashion items like him.

However, ever since Hamilton has led by example, he has made many more drivers feel comfortable in the sport. Gasly has credited the seven-time champion for making it easier for people like him to “express themselves.”

Pierre Gasly has expressed his gratitude towards Lewis Hamilton

While speaking in a recent interview, Pierre Gasly explained how he has an outstanding relationship with Lewis Hamilton. The Frenchman stated that he has often thanked the Mercedes driver for “staying true to his values” and inspiring younger drivers like himself.

“It’s important to say that without him, things would be different today,” explained Gasly in an interview with RacingNews365. “I think Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us. The mentality has changed slightly, especially if you look at other sports. The NBA in the United States is very different. I think people have a lot more space to express themselves“.

While Hamilton has been a pioneer for many, he has also suffered the wrath of several others along the way. Several experts have often slammed Hamilton for his fashion sense and explained how he is always looking for attention.

Hamilton continues to express himself despite immense backlash

During this year’s Miami Grand Prix, Ralf Schumacher hit out at Lewis Hamilton for his fashion sense. The former German driver wrote in his column for Sky Deutschland, “He’s not used to not winning. He wants attention, you can always see that in his outfits“.

Schumacher is not the only individual who has criticized Hamilton for his fashion, as several others have also done so. However, that has not stopped the Mercedes driver from expressing himself during the appearances he makes at various events.

The 38-year-old has established himself as an icon in the fashion industry and also endorses several brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger. That is not it, as Hamilton has also made several appearances at the Met Gala, and sponsored several designers of color in the process.