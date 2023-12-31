Pierre Gasly’s Girlfriend Kika Kicks Up a Storm, Hinting That He Still Texts His Ex

Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend, popularly known as Kika has recently caused a stir after her cryptic post left the fans in a frenzy. Through a post from her official TikTok account, Kika hinted that the Alpine driver’s ex-girlfriend still texts him, and they both make fun of her.

Advertisement

In her account which has over 361,800 followers, she uploaded a post that says, “When she keep texting my man, but he show me and talk sh*t about her everyyyy singleeee timeeee.”

The post as seen in f1gossipofficial’s Instagram post garnered over 13,800 views and counting. However, it is not sure which former girlfriend Kika was targeting.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1cpR27vKeQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Gasly was in a relationship with Caterina Masetti Zannini and then, Katerina Berezhna and Kika Gomes. The former Red Bull driver began dating Caterina in early 2018. Their relationship was very public and they seemed to be deeply in love with each other.

However, they broke up mutually towards the end of 2020 because of Gasly focusing more on his F1 career. Following this, Katerina arrived in Gasly’s life. Interestingly, Katerina was also known for his relationship with McLaren driver Lando Norris. Nevertheless, this relationship also did not last long and by late 2022, Gasly matched with Kika.

Pierre Gasly and Kika often make fans smitten

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes often share moments that make fans drool over their relationship. For example, Gasly and his girlfriend decided to travel to the Parc de Princes in Paris, to watch a match between Paris Saint Germain and Marseille.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PierreGASLY/status/1426971986111123456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Gasly and Kika’s relationship rumors first gathered substance when they were spotted in nightclubs together. Unsurprisingly, the pictures began circulating all over social media. Soon, they both confirmed the fact that they were dating, and fans have been smitten over the couple ever since.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j_OwhsLMB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nowadays, they even arrive in F1 paddocks together. Admittedly, both Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes love traveling together as seen in their Instagram posts recently where they had fun day outs in London. They went shopping, and skating and ended the day by visiting the museum.