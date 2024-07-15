Pierre Gasly Introduces New Member to The Family

Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly made an announcement on his official social media handles about the latest addition to his family. The French-born racing driver, together with his girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes, have welcomed a puppy to their family.

Gasly came onto his official Instagram account to share a series of photographs with the latest member of his family. Both Gasly and Gomes have decided to call the puppy Simba. The #10 driver wrote in his post, “Living in Simba’s world! New member of the fam”. The pictures gave his fans a glimpse into Simba’s arrival into his inner circle.

Simba already has several fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. And it would appear that Formula 1 drivers adopting adorable puppies has become a trend. Recently, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also welcomed a puppy, Leo Leclerc, into his family.

Gasly took a cheeky swipe at George Russell after England’s Euros defeat

It would appear that the #10 driver finds himself in a good space lately. He was even up for some banter with his Mercedes rival George Russell before the 2024 Euros finals between England and Spain.

The #63 driver had posted a picture on his Instagram, revealing that he was traveling to Berlin to support England with his Spanish-born girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt. Gasly took this opportunity to deliver a hilarious cheeky one-liner.

Gasly wrote, “It’s all fun and games till one ends up sleeping on the couch.” Spain beat England in the final by a scoreline of 2-1 to win a historic fourth Euros title.