mobile app bar

Pierre Gasly Introduces New Member to The Family

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pierre Gasly Introduces New Member to The Family

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly made an announcement on his official social media handles about the latest addition to his family. The French-born racing driver, together with his girlfriend Kika Cerqueira Gomes, have welcomed a puppy to their family.

Gasly came onto his official Instagram account to share a series of photographs with the latest member of his family. Both Gasly and Gomes have decided to call the puppy Simba. The #10 driver wrote in his post, “Living in Simba’s world! New member of the fam”. The pictures gave his fans a glimpse into Simba’s arrival into his inner circle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PIERRE GASLY (@pierregasly)

Simba already has several fan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. And it would appear that Formula 1 drivers adopting adorable puppies has become a trend. Recently, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also welcomed a puppy, Leo Leclerc, into his family.

Gasly took a cheeky swipe at George Russell after England’s Euros defeat

It would appear that the #10 driver finds himself in a good space lately. He was even up for some banter with his Mercedes rival George Russell before the 2024 Euros finals between England and Spain.

The #63 driver had posted a picture on his Instagram, revealing that he was traveling to Berlin to support England with his Spanish-born girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt. Gasly took this opportunity to deliver a hilarious cheeky one-liner.

Gasly wrote, “It’s all fun and games till one ends up sleeping on the couch.” Spain beat England in the final by a scoreline of 2-1 to win a historic fourth Euros title.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these