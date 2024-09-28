mobile app bar

Pirelli Director Welcomes Criticism From Max Verstappen but Won’t Pay Heed to His Demands

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pirelli CEO Welcomes Criticism From Max Verstappen but Won’t Pay Heed to His Demands

Max Verstappen

Credits- IMAGO

F1’s official tire supplier, Pirelli, is aiming to develop a thinner profile for the 2026 cars. However, Director Mario Isola clarified that they won’t be reverting to 16-inch tires. Instead, the company will focus on modifying the 18-inch wheels to meet the demands of the 2026 regulations.

This comes despite Max Verstappen‘s insistence that Pirelli should consider switching back to 16-inch tires, which F1 cars used until 2021. He said in an interview, “Maybe Pirelli should spend more time making sure the 16-inch tires don’t overheat.”

Isola graciously accepted the Dutchman’s feedback, expressing his respect for the drivers’ input. However, he made it clear that he wouldn’t always bow down to their demands.

Speaking of the Red Bull driver, Isola said, “Verstappen is a world champion. His abilities are beyond doubt. And any comment or criticism that can help us better understand how the drivers feel and how we can develop the tires is more than welcome.”

Talking about the 2026 regulations, Isola admitted that the new cars will be 30kgs lighter than the current-spec challengers. That means even Pirelli will have to figure out ways to save weight.

Why is Pirelli sticking with 18-inch tires for 2026 F1 cars?

Isola explained that the profile of the tires will be modified to fit the scope of the upcoming regulations. However, the tire size will not be reduced because they cannot afford to slow the cars down.

“Of course, we also cannot have Formula 1 cars that are ultimately slower than Formula 2 cars. That’s why, if we want to maintain the same performance, we have to accept that the tires are slightly larger,” he explained.

However, the details about the 2026 tires are not yet set in stone. Pirelli is expected to gather all the feedback they can from the drivers, teams, and the FIA before going about designing the tires.

As Isola explained, it takes at least one year for the company to get the compounds right for an entire season of racing. Hence, a final decision about the exact specifics of the 2026 tires can be expected to be made early next year.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these