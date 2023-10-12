“Planning for Murder”: Max Verstappen Lets His Violent Intrusive Thoughts Take Over and Christian Horner Should Be Worried

Max Verstappen is all fired up after he clinched his third championship at the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend. The Dutchman finished second in the sprint on Saturday to seal the title before winning his 14th race of the season on Sunday. Since the 26-year-old has already won the championship with five races to spare, he is now keen to have some fun. However, Verstappen wants to do so at the expense of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

As for the 2023 season, no driver has come close to stopping the newly crowned three-time champion. Verstappen has established unprecedented dominance and has also registered some emphatic records in the process.

First, he played a crucial role in helping Red Bull to register a record-breaking 15 wins in a row (one last season). And perhaps more importantly, he scripted a record himself for the most number of consecutive victories (10).

While Verstappen has made a habit of breaking records, he now perhaps is keen on causing some more damage. But this time, literally.

F1 fans joke Max Verstappen wants to kill Christian Horner

In a video recently put up by Red Bull’s official X handle, Max Verstappen revealed his evil intentions. While sitting on a chair, he hilariously asked the people present in the room, “Shall I just unscrew the top and then when Christian (Horner) sits down…he just shunts through the wall?”.

After watching the video, several fans believe that Verstappen has plans to “kill team boss Christian Horner“.

Similarly, some other fans stated that Verstappen is “planning for murder“.

Meanwhile, some other fanS hilariously questioned Verstappen about why does he have such an obsession with wanting “to shunt everyone through the wall“.

While Verstappen can more than afford to play a prank on Horner after once again delivering for Red Bull with his third championship win, the same cannot be said for his teammate, Sergio Perez. The pressure has been increasing on the Mexican as he finds himself at increased risk of facing the sack.

Christian Horner adds pressure on Sergio Perez

In a recent interview with Autosport, Christian Horner explained how Red Bull does not have an ideal driver pairing. He believes that his side do not have two strong drivers like the other top teams such as Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have at the moment.

The Briton stated that while Red Bull had a strong driver line-up with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the start of the 2023 season, the latter has suffered a drastic fall since then. As a result, he made it clear that Red Bull cannot afford to have the 33-year-old if he does not start delivering soon.

The Red Bull team principal stated that he is worried about the seasons ahead. Horner stated that assuming that “the grid continues to concertina next year,” they cannot afford to have a big split between their drivers.

These remarks undoubtedly do not bode well for Perez, who now needs to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship if he wants to keep his place in the side for the next season. As things stand, he is currently second and has a 30-point lead over third-placed Lewis Hamilton, with five races remaining in the 2023 season.