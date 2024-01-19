HomeSearch

When Max Verstappen Impressed His Toro Rosso Mechanic Despite Being Inexperienced – “This Is My Job”

When Max Verstappen Impressed His Toro Rosso Mechanic Despite Being Inexperienced - “This Is My Job”

Max Verstappen has been termed a prodigious talent ever since he made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2015. However, his Toro Rosso mechanic and now AlphaTauri team manager, Graham Watson, narrated a story that really exemplifies the character of the now three-time world champion.

Back in 2015, Verstappen received a springboard to F1. Without any relevant F2 experience, Red Bull decided to sign the then 17-year-old for their second team, Toro Rosso.

That’s when Watson started his alliance with the Dutchman. In an interview with Verstappen.com (as quoted by F1Maximaal.nl), Watson revealed a conversation with the 26-year-old that really impressed him and has stuck with him to this day.

Watson, who had also closely worked with Jos during his early F1 days, asked Max Verstappen how he dealt with the nerves on the grid right before the lights went out. In reply, Max said, “I have no idea what you’re talking about. This is my job.” 

2015 was a monumental year in the Dutchman’s career. The Belgian GP and his audacious pass on Felipe Nasr convinced Christian Horner that Verstappen was destined for greatness.

Hence, just after a year and a half in the sport, Red Bull signed him to the senior team from the 2016 Spanish GP onwards. In his debut race for Red Bull, he stormed to victory and the rest is history.

Max Verstappen differentiated himself from the all-time greats of F1 with his 2023 performances

Since then, Max Verstappen has gone on to make further history with Red Bull. Most recently, he obliterated his rivals in 2023 to clinch his third consecutive world title.

In 2023, Verstappen won a whopping 19 Grands Prix. He broke multiple records, including the most race wins in a row (10). With only the Singapore GP being a blot on his and Red Bulls’ record for the year, Verstappen is firmly on course to becoming the greatest driver this sport has ever seen.

But before he does that, many feel he needs to earn that step above the likes of Lewis Hamilton, for example. According to Watson, that criteria has already been fulfilled. “Lewis Hamilton is a brand, Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 driver,” concluded Watson.

