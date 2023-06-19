“Planning to Go on a Vacation Together”: Lovebirds Lewis Hamilton and Shakira Take the Next Big Step in Their Relationship

Reports of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating have gotten the majority of the F1 community riled up. Although neither has communicated anything official regarding their relationship status, credible sources claimed in the past that they are in the beginning stages of their relationship. Now, according to Milenio, they are ready to take things to the next step, by going away on a trip together.

Advertisement

Rumors of Hamilton and Shakira dating first started emerging during the Miami GP weekend. The Colombian singer was present at the Miami International Autodrome, cheering Hamilton on. However, after they were spotted on a boat ride together after the race, these rumors started gathering more substance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1667978045276209154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since then, we’ve had a lot of news regarding their relationship come up. The latest one points towards the fact that things between them are going well because the two megastars are gearing up for their first vacation together.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira planning a Caribbean getaway

Spanish journalist Jordi Martin claims to be sure of Hamilton and Shakira going on a trip. In the show ‘Amor y Fuego’, Martin stated that it was going to be a romantic trip. He was even adamant that he knew where the power couple will be going.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lunevans/status/1656470396693106689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Hamilton and Shakira are planning to go on vacation together and I already know the destination,” said Martin as quoted by Milenio. He didn’t reveal the name of the destination immediately, but later, it was pointed out that they will be traveling to a Caribbean country.

Hamilton and Shakira ‘s relationship creates shockwaves

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have known each other for quite a long time. Often, Shakira attended parties and gala events with the seven-time world champion. But to their fans, things got more interesting this year. The entire F1 community is excited about the prospect of the two global icons dating.

Advertisement

They have been spotted numerous times in the public since these rumors started coming out. However, what fans are eagerly waiting for is an official word from one of them, to confirm these claims.

If Hamilton does take a trip with Shakira, it will likely be after the summer break starts. So far, there are three more races to go before F1 halts for three weeks, to allow teams and drivers to rewind. The next round of F1 action takes place in two-weeks time in Spielberg, Austria.