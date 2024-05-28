Praise From Unlikely Quarters for Charles Leclerc as Ex-GF’s Sister Hails Monaco Triumph

Charles Leclerc mutually broke up with Charlotte Sine in December 2022, much to everyone’s surprise. Due to their break up on amicable terms, it made sense when Sine was present at the 2024 Monaco GP, where Leclerc won his home race for the first time ever. Even Charlotte’s sister, Valentine, attended the race and also praised the Ferrari driver for a “beautiful” maiden win in the Principality.

According to @f1gossippofficial on Instagram, Valentine posted a story of Leclerc’s car navigating the streets of Monaco. She wrote the caption in French, “@charles_leclerc Merci, c’était beau”, which translates to “Thank you, it was beautiful”.

Charlotte Sine and her family are from Monaco itself, just like Leclerc. As a result, they naturally support the Monegasque driver. Besides, both Charles and Charlotte have moved on quite well from their past relations, with the former even being in a relationship for the past year or so.

For Leclerc, this praise from his ex-GF’s sister only underscores how much the Monaco populace adores and hails the 26-year-old as a hero of their nation. Breaking a 93-year hiatus of a Monegasque winning the Monaco Grand Prix was certainly a moment etched in the history of F1.

So, it was natural for all the Monegasque people, including Prince Albert II, to feel emotional. The Prince was even on the podium for the felicitations of the top three finishers. However, since Leclerc stood on the top step of the podium on this occasion, it struck his emotional chords as well.

Even Charlotte posted on her socials about enjoying a memorable Monaco GP on Sunday. In fact, she posted a TikTok video montage that also features Leclerc’s Ferrari cruising to victory, besides her party and celebrations. However, it doesn’t mean much, as Leclerc is in a happy relationship with Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The amicable transition of Charles Leclerc’s personal life

Months after amicably splitting up with Charlotte Sine, Charles Leclerc reportedly started to date Alexandra Saint Mleux. The 21-year-old was one of Charlotte’s friends. So, when rumors surfaced about her dating the Ferrari driver, it raised several eyebrows.

However, as Sine and Leclerc had broken up months ago, it was a smooth transition in the latter’s personal life. Besides, fans looked at the funny side of this dynamic, as they found Alexandra’s looks quite similar to Charlotte’s.

Since then, Alexandra has been spotted alongside Leclerc at multiple events, besides F1 Grand Prix weekends. The duo visited Wimbledon last year and also a few NBA games. In the 2024 season, the 21-year-old has been often visiting race weekends to support Charles.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is reportedly on good terms with the 26-year-old driver after their mutual break up. Precisely so, as both are brand ambassadors for local jewelry brand – APM Monaco.