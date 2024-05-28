Charles Leclerc Makes a Cameo in Ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine’s TikTok Video

A lot is happening in the life of Monaco GP winner Charles Leclerc. First, he won the home race, and now, he has featured in a TikTok video posted by his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine. Sine was present at the Monaco track to witness the historic race on Sunday. Being a Monegasque, it was a memorable day for her. The winner being Leclerc, the driver she supports despite breaking up more than a year ago, was just the icing on the cake.

Sine posted a short video on Instagram as well as her TikTok. In the video, she put out a montage of the memorable weekend gone by. She partied with her sister Valentine and friends and also attended the Grand Prix. In the montage, she also posted snippets of Leclerc passing by in his Ferrari SF-24 during the race.

Charlotte Sine on TikTok pic.twitter.com/gc8UUzknKx — Formulanonymous (@Formulanon80838) May 28, 2024

This is not the first time she has posted about the memorable weekend. Earlier, she posted a snippet of the F1 cars zooming past, and her pictures with her sister from the track. Valentine too posted some pictures on Instagram.

In the comments, one of the users lauded Charlotte and her family for supporting Leclerc despite their differences. Valentine promptly ‘liked’ the comment.

By now, it is an established fact that Charles Leclerc is a hero for the people of Monaco. It is not just his ex-girlfriend who roots for him but also the Principality’s Prince, Albert II.

Present on the podium to felicitate the winner and the runner-up and second runner-up, Prince Albert had tears in his eyes when Leclerc took the stage. The Prince not only hugged him but also joined the celebrations by spraying champagne.

Charles Leclerc brings much-needed excitement to Formula 1

Leclerc’s Monaco Grand Prix win takes him rather close to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings. The reigning champion is just 31 points ahead of the Monegasque while Ferrari trails Red Bull by just 24 points.

The competition brings much-needed excitement to the championship as Verstappen bagged the 2023 title with virtually no resistance. The Dutchman started the 2024 campaign on the same note he finished the last one on. That gave fans the impression of another season where they’d witness no challenge at the top.

However, the way Charles Leclerc has won the Monaco GP, the reigning champion would be wary of the threat to his position. Such was the struggle in the Principality that the Dutchman predicted a repeat in the upcoming race in Canada. Surely, Ferrari and Leclerc would be looking to capitalize and further reduce the gap.