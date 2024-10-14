Ralf Schumacher Claims Lewis Hamilton “Will Never” Match His Brother Michael Schumacher’s Greatness

The debate over who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in F1 has raged on for years, with the decision becoming increasingly difficult as new stars emerge. However, two names consistently stand out at the top—Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Some feel it’s Hamilton while others side with Schumacher. But for Ralf Schumacher, who was an F1 driver himself, Hamilton can never come close to his brother’s greatness.

In a recent interview, Ralf spoke about how Michael’s legacy will always be superior. Not just to Hamilton, but to all modern drivers. “Even a Lewis Hamilton will never get there. Not in light years, from my point of view. We thought Lewis Hamilton could walk on water. That doesn’t work.”

Ralf’s comments came despite Hamilton surpassing nearly all of Schumacher’s records over the years. The Briton holds the most race wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (201). The only record he hasn’t yet broken—though he’s tied with Schumacher on it—is the number of World Championships, both standing at seven.

Ralf stated the same thing about three-time F1 champ Max Verstappen — the hottest driver in the sport today. However, he added that Verstappen could eclipse Hamilton’s career someday.

“I think he could actually go further than Lewis Hamilton in terms of talent. That’s the case, he makes even more of a difference,” Ralf said.

Despite Ralf’s comments, a large portion of the F1 community considers Hamilton the GOAT. Statistically, the Stevenage-born driver has accomplished nearly everything, with his final challenge being an eighth World Championship—something he could achieve at the very team where Michael solidified his legendary status.

Hamilton has a chance to create history

Ferrari is not only the most successful team in F1 history but also the most storied and widely supported. With 16 Constructors’ titles, their last championship win came in 2008, leaving them trophy-starved for 15 years.

However, hope is on the horizon with Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025. If he can guide them to victory and secure his eighth World Championship at 40 (or older), it would be a fairytale ending to his career—cementing his status as the undisputed GOAT.

While Ralf Schumacher may not agree, Hamilton’s place in F1 folklore could become unchallenged, perhaps even changing Ralf’s perspective in the process.