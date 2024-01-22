Ralf Schumacher Names the Driver Who Can Take the Fight to Max Verstappen in 2024

In the 2023 season, Max Verstappen and Red Bull showcased unprecedented dominance, winning 21 out of 22 races. Verstappen alone secured 19 victories, often establishing a significant lead of almost 20 seconds. Nevertheless, with such an advantage, the prospect of any team challenging Red Bull in the upcoming season appears slim. However, in answering this inquiry, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher identifies two potential candidates.

Advertisement

Last year, the Milton Keynes side encountered some competition from Aston Martin, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari at different stages in the season. Going into 2024, the prevailing question revolves around identifying the team that will truly emerge as a challenger to Red Bull. In light of this Ralf Schumacher, during his interview with Formula For Success podcast said, as quoted by Motorpsort.com, “I think Mercedes, when they finally hit back. “

Although Ralf Schumacher shifted the conversation towards Lando Norris, driven by Norris’s race pace in the MCL60 last year. Norris’s persistent challenges to Verstappen also influenced Schumacher’s perspective. He elaborated, “Lando is a great racer. I think that he is the one who can challenge Max if the car is good enough.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the ex-F1 driver has identified Oscar Piastri as a contender to challenge Max Verstappen. Despite Schumacher being a fan of Piastri, he acknowledges the young driver’s difficulties in racing conditions. Schumacher notes that Piastri showcased excellence in qualifying but faced challenges in keeping his composure during races.

Despite these challenges, the remarkable turnaround in McLaren’s performance suggests their potential to emerge as strong competitors against Verstappen and Co.

How did McLaren outclass Max Verstappen and Co. in 2023?

The 2023 season commenced disappointingly for McLaren fans, especially with the team being the second slowest in the grid during the Miami race. However, a pivotal moment unfolded before the summer break when McLaren introduced crucial updates to their floor. Following this, the team consistently competed for podium positions and achieved victory at the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, thanks to the efforts of Oscar Piastri.

Advertisement

McLaren’s strategic moves during the sprint weekend played a significant role in his success. Moreover, their effective tire management contributed to Piastri setting an impressive pace. Despite challenges with tire degradation for Red Bull, Verstappen managed to finish ahead of Lando Norris in P2.

Interestingly, in a season largely dominated by Red Bull, only one team managed to secure victory in the main Grand Prix, and that was Ferrari. At the Singapore GP, Carlos Sainz skillfully maneuvered the track with the SF23’s latest upgrades.

Nonetheless, while the competitors attempting to catch up with the RB19 changed, Verstappen maintained composure. Therefore, the unbeatable combination of Verstappen and the aerodynamic expertise of Adrian Newey suggests that Red Bull is likely to continue their dominance in 2024.