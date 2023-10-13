Red Bull Advisor Denies That Lewis Hamilton Is Beginning to Make Mistakes

Helmut Marko hasn’t been the biggest Lewis Hamilton fan in recent years. Ever since the Bulls started challenging the Silver Arrows, there has been a quantum of animosity between the two camps. Every time Hamilton has come to blows with the Red Bull drivers, Marko has been a staunch supporter of his own crop, often to the detriment of the 7x champion. However, when pointed out about Hamilton’s own miseries, the Austrian was quick to whistle a different tune, per oe24.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton, alongside Mercedes, lit the turbo-hybrid era of this sport on fire. He’s amassed a whopping 6 titles with the Brackley-based team since he joined them in 2013. What’s more? He won 4 consecutive titles between 2017 and 2020 for his troubles. After the 2022 regulations reset, though, he has been struggling. A testament to this fact is his 2-year-long winless streak in the sport.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1196178698975752192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

It’s been a mixed bag for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit this year. While they have wrapped up the driver’s and constructors’ championships in their favor, Verstappen has been sublime as Perez seems to struggle for pace in equal machinery. But it wasn’t that long back when Verstappen was given a run for his money by Hamilton during the 2021 season.

Helmut Marko rubbishes Lewis Hamilton ‘mistakes’ claim

Marko wouldn’t miss a chance at putting the Brit down. But when the Austrian ex-racing driver was pointed out that in 2023, Hamilton has seemingly been making many uncharacteristic mistakes, he had a very interesting response.

Marko was quoted as replying, “Can I correct that? He’s starting to admit his mistakes now.” And for him, his struggling commander, Perez has his priorities sorted as compared to the Brit. He continued, “Checo just has to get the best out of it without looking at Verstappen. We’re trying to help him with that. You see, there is no criticism from the team, only support. Maybe it will work.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1709945794974069179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Marko’s words about Hamilton can be excused, however. Hamilton hasn’t had the best track record against Red Bull drivers in reality. Brazil 2019 and Austria 2020 with Alex Albon as Hamilton’s victim spring to mind. The 2021 British Grand Prix being a prime example, too.

Advertisement

Hamilton aims for glory in 2024

Ever since he lost that elusive 8th championship at the hands of Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton has been down in the dumps. But the Brit is confident that his team has what it takes to mount a championship challenge to Max Verstappen and Co. in 2024.

The way the team has developed the ailing W14 is nothing short of a miracle. Despite their pace deficit to the Bulls, only positives can be taken out from the Silver Arrows’ gradual return to pace this year.

But while that elusive 8th title is in the works for Hamilton, as things stand, he is focused on helping Mercedes bag P2 in the constructors’ championship in 2023.