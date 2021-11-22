F1

“Red Bull aren’t the favorites for F1 title”- Christian Horner admits Mercedes can snub his team for title

"Red Bull aren't the favorites for F1 title"- Christian Horner admits Mercedes can snub his team for title
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Exclusive Champions Vandal skin Coming to Valorant Soon
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Red Bull aren't the favorites for F1 title"- Christian Horner admits Mercedes can snub his team for title
“Red Bull aren’t the favorites for F1 title”- Christian Horner admits Mercedes can snub his team for title

Red Bull doesn’t consider themselves as the favourites to win the championship, with Mercedes gaining…