“Red Bull aren’t the favorites for F1 title”- Christian Horner admits Mercedes can snub his team for title

Red Bull doesn’t consider themselves as the favourites to win the championship, with Mercedes gaining on them in the last two races.

Max Verstappen got defeated against Lewis Hamilton by a convincing margin in the last two races. His back to back defeats keep him only eight points away from the reigning world champion in the constructors’ standings.

Now, with only two races to go, the Red Bull team principal talks about defeating Mercedes. But he thinks that his side is not the favourites to win the title.

Talking to CNN’s Amanda Davies, he reveals that only the finest margins are playing the differential in the races. With several more points available in the 2021 pool, the title is far from over.

“Do you see yourselves as favourites at this point of time?” asked Davies. “No, absolutely not, Yes we got a points advantage in the drivers and disadvantage in the constructors’ championship. But there are 78 points (52 after Qatar) in the drivers and many more in the latter,” responded Horner.

“There is a still huge amount of racing to do. Far from the favourites, particularly after what we saw in Brazil,” he added. Davies then asked: “How confident are you?” Horner replied, “I thing it’s 50/50.”

Max Verstappen is relaxed

Meanwhile, Verstappen is undoubtedly focused on winning the championship. However, nowhere he has displayed that it means the world to him. Earlier this year, he also admitted that his life wouldn’t change if he fails to win the championship in 2021.

So, indeed, the Dutch sensation is not keeping the championship above everything else. His fight with Hamilton has been a class apart, probably the most brutal inter-team battle of the last 10 years.

The following two races can’t be more awaited. After a week-long break, F1 will move to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the penultimate race of the season.

