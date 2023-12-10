Red Bull’s Biggest Strength is Max Verstappen – But There is One Important Ingredient He Brings to the Table

In the high-stakes realm of F1, champions often drive themselves with a never-give-up spirit to maintain consistent performance. The current champ Max Verstappen is a perfect example of this mindset. Considering this in a recent interview with PlanetF1 Jacques Villeneuve underscores the significance of performance and the formidable challenges inherent in Formula 1.

During his conversation, the 1997 champion emphasized that within this dynamic environment, an unwavering dedication to excellence is vital for teams aiming to secure the championship. Notably, Villeneuve singles out Max Verstappen as a prime example of this excellence, essential for propelling oneself and the team to the zenith of the sport.

The Canadian former driver said, “The reason Red Bull is still at the top is that Max always fights as if he is in a title fight.” With this statement, the ex-Williams driver emphasizes Verstappen’s relentless determination, particularly when Red Bull faced challenges.

Interestingly during a less dominant phase of Red Bull, the Dutchman played a pivotal role in propelling the team to success with his fighting spirit.

In addition, Villeneuve also argued that Red Bull might have faced challenges for the 2024 season if Verstappen had chosen to slow down in the final four races. He said, “If he had taken it easy four races before the end of the season, it would have made Red Bull slower next year is.”

Max Verstappen shares his perspective on his motivation amid supreme dominance

Max Verstappen stands as a dominant force in F1 with three consecutive championships and an impressive tally of 54 wins. However, despite his outstanding track record, the Dutchman has not failed to exhibit unwavering motivation.

This energy to win remained apparent in his enduring fighting spirit. The 26-year-old did not let his guard down till Abu Dhabi even after securing the championship with five races remaining before the season concluded.

Nonetheless, the struggles of preserving motivation have become evident for Verstappen, even amid his continuous victories. In light of this, the Red Bull champ recently alluded to elements of waning motivation during an interview with Motorsport Italia.

Verstappen remarked, “I think it’s more difficult when you’ve been in that [winning] position and then you get to a race where it’s no longer possible, then it’s difficult, or more difficult, to find the motivation.”

The 2023 F1 season was marked by a notable absence of fierce competition, with Red Bull’s dominance overshadowing other teams. This stark reality potentially contributes to Verstappen’s sense of monotony, particularly as he secured victories in 19 out of 22 races.