Red Bull Deserves To Dominate F1, Claims Carlos Sainz After Ferrari’s Dismal Performance

Carlos Sainz has bestowed Red Bull with full credit for their enormous dominance in Formula 1 in recent times. The Ferrari driver believes the defending champions deserve to dominate after his team failed to bring a fight to them this season.

As per RaceFans, he said that he has never been concerned about teams dominating the sport. But, if they are, it’s because they have done a good job with the developments and deserve to be where they are.

With the two back-to-back 1-2 finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Red Bull picked up 12 wins in the last 13 F1 races. Their performance was so great that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff compared it to one of those years when Silver Arrows dominated the sport in the post-hybrid era.

As compared to the defending champions, the situation in Maranello is disastrous. The Prancing Horse has failed to pick up any podium so far in 2023. With P4 being the team’s best finish, Ferrari is miles behind their objectives.

Ferrari got no chance against Red Bull

Sainz believes his team has got no chance against Red Bull. Given they are so far off the pace from RB-19, the Spanish driver’s belief makes sense. Unlike in 2022 when the Prancing Horse was able to startle the Austrian brigade, things do not at all look the same in 2023.

🇸🇦 It was a tough Sunday, since we were expecting better race pace. We have work to do and we know the car is not where we want it to be at the moment. However, we will keep pushing and I fully trust we can improve the situation. 👉https://t.co/mRPxCNeHYJ –#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/xyy968xxjn — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 19, 2023

Having no answer to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s pace, Charles Leclerc and his teammate are just sitting ducks.

Sainz believes Ferrari can turn things around

Despite the Bahrain and Jeddah upset, the Spaniard feels his team can turn things around. Sharing a post on Twitter, the former McLaren driver thanked the Tifosi and urged them for continuous support.

Saying Ferrari is not where they want to be, he stated that the team has the capability to turn things around. By being together, pushing and never giving up, he is of the opinion that Ferrari can get out of this dark phase.

It’s been over 5000 days since the Maranello-based team picked up their last championship. Will they be able to do it in this or the next few years? Only time will tell.