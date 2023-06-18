Lewis Hamilton Wants His Arch-Nemesis Fernando Alonso to Go Through “Hell” as Old Rivalry Reignites Amidst Red Bull Supremacy

Max Verstappen continued his rich vein of form by grabbing pole position ahead of Sunday’s race in Montreal. However, it is the driver pairing behind him, that will have the attention of everyone on track when the lights go out at the Canadian GP. Fernando Alonso will start the race from P2, and his hold rival Lewis Hamilton follows him in P3. The battle between Hamilton and Alonso is something everyone is eager to witness, as Hamilton sends a warning to his arch-nemesis.

After the first seven races of the 2023 season, it is safe to say that Mercedes and Aston Martin are in a somewhat similar position at the moment. Admittedly, Mercedes had to endure a slower start, and have recently jumped the Silverstone-based outfit thanks to their upgrades. Two legendary drivers in Alonso and Hamilton battling it out in almost equal machinery sets the stage for a brilliant duel at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Of course, Max Verstappen will be driving the most dominant car- the RB19. Hence, Hamilton and Alonso have already conceded defeat, and don’t expect to be close to the Dutchman once the race starts. However, Hamilton has an aim of his own. That is to get the better of his old rival and former teammate, Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton firmly set on outshining Fernando Alonso

In an interview after the Canadian GP qualifying session, Hamilton admitted that he doesn’t aim on fighting his 2021 title rival Verstappen. As soon as the race starts, he expects the 25-year-old to pull away, and build a gap of 20+ seconds against the drivers behind him. Consequently, his aim is to make life for Alonso as difficult as possible.

“We are ahead of the Ferraris,” Hamilton said as quoted by The Mirror. “Max will be gone most likely, But if I can hold onto Alonso and give him hell that’s what I’ll do.”

This warning Hamilton sent to his former teammate, is similar to what the latter said after the Spanish GP. Alonso, who failed to finish in the top three in Barcelona, made a promise to “crush” Hamilton and Co. in Canada. Meanwhile, Mercedes tried to reiterate that they won’t be strong in Montreal. However, this is contrary to what we have seen out on the track in the last two days.

Mercedes’ positive run of results continue into the Canadian GP

Getting a double podium finish in Barcelona was a huge step forward in Mercedes quest to return to the top of F1 again. After their impressive run two weeks ago, it seems as though their good run of form has continued into this weekend.

In fact, as reported by Motorsport Magazin, Hamilton’s teammate George Russell insists that they have what it takes to get another double podium finish at the 2023 Canadian GP. If they do manage to repeat their heroics of Spain, it would alter the state of the championship standings drastically.

If Mercedes get a double podium finish, they will extend their lead over Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship table by quite some margin. Meanwhile, Alonso will be hoping to hold on to P2 in addition to getting some much needed support from Lance Stroll in their bid to retake second place from the Silver Arrows.