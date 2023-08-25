Red Bull Top Dog Downplays Max Verstappen’s $2,160,590 French Mischief: “Always Has Some Stories”

Max Verstappen recently made headlines after reports emerged that he could get prosecuted for dangerous driving. Since the Dutchman saw himself involved in some controversy just a few days ahead of his home race, oe24.at quizzed Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about the same. However, the Austrian described the incident as “nothing special” and did not seem too concerned about it.

Marko made his remarks after reports emerged that the police were investigating Verstappen for speeding through the streets of Monaco. According to marca.com, the Red Bull driver exceeded the 56 miles per hour speed limit while driving his $2,160,590 worth Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Helmut Marko unbothered by Max Verstappen’s latest incident

In a recent interview with oe24.at, Helmut Marko gave his take on Max Verstappen’s latest speeding incident. When asked if he was worried about Verstappen getting in trouble, Marko replied, “Max always has stories going on. Hello! He’s 25 years old. It’s nothing special that you’re going too fast here and there“.

According to a report put out by planetf1.com, Verstappen exceeded the speed limit by approximately 20 mph. This is because he was driving in excess of 77 mph when the speed limit was 56 mph. The authorities have now taken note of the incident and may also press charges against the Red Bull driver.

Interestingly, arch-rival Lewis Hamilton was once also involved in a similar incident. Last year, the Briton released a video of himself taking his Nissan Skyline R34 for a spin on the Tokyo Expressway.

Car rent company slammed Lewis Hamilton for his actions

Soon after Lewis Hamilton was caught making donuts with his car, the agency that rented out their vehicle slammed the Stevenage-born driver. They made it clear that they had not provided permission for the 38-year-old to perform such stunts.

“This is a car from Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, but it was not taken with permission from our company. Such driving is strictly prohibited,” read their statement. Moreover, this was not the first time that Hamilton was involved in such an incident.

In 2010, the Mercedes driver found himself in hot waters with the Melbourne police. They pulled him over after he was caught doing donuts. Similar incidents involving Hamilton do not end there as back in 2007, he was also banned from driving in France for a month when he crossed the speed limit.