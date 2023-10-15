Red Bull Warned of Sergio Perez Liability Next Season: “Is a Problem”

Red Bull is currently the most dominant F1 team on the grid. They won the drivers’ title in 2021, 2022, and 2023 spearheaded by Max Verstappen. They’ve also won the constructors’ title in both 2022 and 2023. One thing has stayed constant in helping Red Bull. That is Sergio Perez‘s assistance. His most significant contribution will always be his efforts in Abu Dhabi two years ago, where Perez defended Lewis Hamilton with all his might, giving his teammate a huge boost. However, according to Karun Chandhok, Perez’s position on the team is now under threat.

With Verstappen’s supremacy in 2022, Perez remained in the shadow. His poor form became worse this season. His stretch of bad luck has resulted in him failing to qualify for Q3 in five consecutive races. Additionally, his penalties in Singapore, Suzuka, and Lusail have been showing him as a driver under pressure. Many pundits have criticized him. Right now, there are rumblings that Checo’s career at Red Bull is in jeopardy.

In theory, Sergio Perez has a deal with Red Bull until 2024. But, Red Bull’s performance-first approach has rendered these contracts vulnerable. We saw how Nyck de Vries was treated when he failed to perform. Looking at Perez’s weakening performance, Red Bull will be looking to make changes, if the Mexican driver doesn’t improve.

Karun Chandhok on Sergio Perez staying at Red Bull

Karun Chandhok recently spoke about Sergio Perez in a recent interview with Sky Sports F1 podcast. He emphasized the increased competitiveness and the diminishing margins between drivers in the sport. This is in response to the FIA’s recent technical directive on aerodynamic aspects of the car, which went into effect following the Singapore Grand Prix. The FIA has established rules about the flexibility of the F1 car’s bodywork, especially with regard to the front and rear wings, which will not provide the engineer with an escape route and will serve as a balanced platform for everyone.

In light of this, Chandhok stated, ” I think Perez is a problem. The margins between the riders will get tighter and tighter. It’s something we see in every regulation cycle, the best will earn less and less over the others.”

Chandhok added that Red Bull would now require both of its drivers to score points since Verstappen has overtaken every other driver on the grid this season. However, they cannot rely just on him, ever single season.

Perez’s horrible results led to him being compared to George Russell, who has been doing a far better job, despite going through problems himself. Like Perez in Qatar, Russell too, began from the pits and finished fourth while driving a lower-quality vehicle Chandhok believes, “If you have a fast car you should be able to score points and a better result.”

At last, the former Indian driver indicated that the Guadalajara-born driver still isn’t a “critical aspect” for the team. But he surely can become one next season.”

What does Christian Horner have to say regarding Sergio Perez’s form?

Despite the fact that Perez has been scrutinized by numerous specialists, his team boss Christian Horner remains optimistic. Perez has only collected 5 points in the last three races, which has been a major source of anxiety for the team’s management. Verstappen on the other hand has 69 points and also secured his third world title.

In the same race, Perez retired after being involved in a three-car crash and finished the race at P10 with a single point. Being Verstappen’s teammate has its own set of implications, as Perez previously stated that he was working with a psychologist in order to regain his form.

However, Horner is desperate for Perez to rediscover his form. According to ESPNf1 he said, “He’s really not hitting that form at the moment. We desperately need him to find his form to keep that second place in the championship.”

Although Sergio Perez still has a year left in his contract with Red Bull, if he fails to perform in the last five races maintaining his P2 spot it’ll be really difficult for him to stay back.