Red Bull Will Pay a Whopping $7.45 Million Entry Fee to Participate in the 2024 Championship

Red Bull may have dominated the 2023 F1 season ruthlessly, but now they are going to face its consequences too. Like the drivers, every constructor also has to pay an entry fee for the new season to the FIA. For Red Bull, being the constructors’ champions, their 2024 entry fee will amount to $7.45 million! The Austrian team has to pay this amount based on the amount of points they scored and also winning the championship.

Motorsport.com tweeted a graphic of the entry fee amounts for all ten teams. The FIA’s system for this entry fee includes a base fee of $658,000, which is mandatory for all sides. Above this, teams need to pay $6,575 per point scored in the previous year. However, for the constructors’ champion, this amount is higher at $7,893 per point.

Red Bull scored 860 points in 2023, which was more than double that of Mercedes in P2 (409 points). Hence, the Milton Keynes team could be regretting on some level (be it humorously) about the extent of their dominance last year.

Their total amount payable for the points scored comes up to $6,787, 980. Adding the base fee of $658k, and Red Bull Racing’s entry fee comes to $7,445,980.

Even their drivers have to pay a hefty entry fee for renewing their super licenses. Max Verstappen has the highest bill of over $1.3 million to renew his super license for 2024. Verstappen scored 575 out of Red Bull’s 860 points last year during his dominant season of 19 wins. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez has to pay around $663k after scoring 285 points.

Behind Red Bull, the second highest entry fee will be for Mercedes at $3.35 million. Since Ferrari only finished three points behind the Silver Arrows in P3, their amount is also similar at $3.33 million.

As Red Bull pay the highest entry fee, which teams are paying the lowest?

While Red Bull is paying more than double that of every other team, several teams will pay an entry fee below $1 million. The lowest fee will be for Haas who finished rock bottom with just 12 points. The American team will pay only $737,000.

About 90% of this fee is the base fee itself, as Haas‘s points tally only totals a payable amount of $78.9k. It shows how Haas performed last season, with no consistency and rare points finishes. While their qualifying pace was great, with multiple Q3 appearances, their race pace was abysmal.

This was due to their car’s high tire degradation caused due to an ineffective aero concept. Even a late-season upgrade at COTA could barely salvage their season. However, it has given them a sense of direction for their 2024 car, which is inspired by Red Bull’s aero concept.

Still, there has been a lot of chaos at Haas, after Guenther Steiner got the sack from team owner Gene Haas. Steiner got the blame for the lack of the American’s team progress and persistent struggles.

This has made a pivot in the team’s structure with a new team boss – Ayao Komatsu. Regardless, Komatsu highlighted after their car reveal that Haas would still be at the back of the field in the initial few races despite making a long-term overhaul in the team. For the time being, it makes sense why Haas is paying less than one-tenth of Red Bull’s entry fee.