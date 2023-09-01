Right After Signing His $127,000,000 Contract, Lewis Hamilton Claims to Be Thinking About His Next Multi-Million Commitment

Lewis Hamilton’s contract extension saga with Mercedes has finally come to an end after the British driver agreed on a two-year deal with the Silver Arrows. However, right after the announcement, as per Soph on Twitter, Hamilton is already thinking about his next contract that will give him a longer stay in F1.

The seven-time world champion, in his recent comments, hinted at a potential long-term stay in the sport. He said that he is looking to stay in F1 for at least five years, which means he plans on driving until he is at least 43 years old.

The latest contract with the German team will see Hamilton stay in the sport till 2025. However, now, the British driver talking about extending his stay in F1 even more, so that he can drive when the new regulations come into effect in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton is looking at a long-term F1 stay

Hamilton has been a regular feature in the headline thanks to his now-culminated contract saga with Mercedes. That has been put to rest, but its clear that 2025 is not when the Stevenage-born driver plans on hanging up his helmet.

Talking about this, the Silver Arrows ace said, “In terms of long-term, I’m thinking about my next contract. I’m thinking about what that will look like, how long that will be. I’ll be here for a while.”

Admittedly, Lewis Hamilton was not the only driver to receive his contract extension at Mercedes. The Brackley-based team also renewed George Russell’s deal, who is now tied with them till the end of the 2025 F1 season.

George Russell stays with Hamilton at Mercedes

Russell, who arrived in Mercedes from Williams in 2022 and replaced Valtteri Bottas, too had his contract renewed by the team. This means both Russell and Hamilton will spearhead the attack of the team till 2025.

This is the 25-year-old’s second year at the team and by 2025 he will have four years of experience. Experts believe that the young British driver might stay back at Brackley beyond 2025 given how experienced he will be by then.

With both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell signing their extensions with the team, principal Toto Wolff couldn’t be more happy. According to him, he has the strongest line-up on the grid and is more than excited to continue working with them.