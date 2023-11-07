“Roger Federer Type of Style Behind the Wheel”: Christian Horner Reserves High Praise for His Prodigal Son Daniel Ricciardo

Christian Horner has recently opened up on Daniel Ricciardo’s magical comeback this season. The Red Bull boss sat with Dax Shepherd on the Eff Won with DRS podcast and emphasized the unreal ability Ricciardo possesses when he is behind the wheel.

As the British boss began praising the star driver, Shepherd added his observations as well. The American actor revealed that Ricciardo‘s charisma and winning capabilities can be compared with the great Michael Jordan.

Similarly, Horner was also all praises for the Australian driver and his exceptional skills during his junior racing days. As Horner reflected on Ricciardo’s standout performances, he brought in the comparison of Roger Federer’s playing style in the mix.

The 49-year-old said, “He [Ricciardo] came to us and, I mean he’s one of the juniors I remember watching in Formula 3. He really stood out and very smooth, you know just great, almost like a Roger Federer kind of stuff behind the wheel”. While Horner was all praises for Ricciardo, the Briton does believe that the Honey Badger made one mistake.

Christian Horner explained a mistake Daniel Ricciardo made

Christian Horner also pointed out the mistake that Daniel Ricciardo, who now has returned to Alphatauri, made during the prime phase of his career. One such mistake was the Australian’s decision to leave the Milton Keynes-based team.

The Red Bull boss revealed that Ricciardo did not receive the best bits of advice when he decided to move to Renault. Horner believes that Ricicardo might have decided to leave Red Bull after Max Verstappen began to show his true potential.