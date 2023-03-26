Sebastian Vettel Leads $1.2 Million Cash Injection Into Sustainable Sports Drink Brand

When Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, figures like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso said they were sure about him returning very soon. Vettel on the other hand, said there were no immediate plans of returning.

Instead, Vettel wanted to spend more time with his family (which he is) and also wanted to work on projects that contribute to sustainable development. Living up to what he said, Vettel recently became an investor in the sustainable sports drink brand BACX.

BACX labels itself as a ‘100% natural performance drink’ and that is something that caught Vettel’s attention. According to their website, a Bio Bottle made by them costs roughly $5, and a 10-pack performance fuel costs $25. For their pre-seed funding, Vettel led the charge in a total of $1.2 million investment into BACX.

It seems as though Vettel is a believer in the company because, in his final ever year with Aston Martin, the four-time world champion started drinking energy drinks manufactured by BACX.

What is BACX made of?

British entrepreneur Jason Baits-Tomlin started BACX three years ago so that people who required sports/energy drinks could have a much healthier option at their disposal. The performance fuel (their main product) is made from natural ingredients, completely taken from plants.

The performance fuel also doesn’t have any added preservatives of caffeine in it. Hence, it is understandable why Vettel chose it as his energy drink to get rehydrated when he was competing for Aston Martin in his final F1 season.

“BACX products were the first I’ve tried throughout my 15-year F1 career,” said Vettel. “That kept me energized right until the end of a Grand Prix. Without any stomach problems or side effects.

Will Sebastian Vettel return to F1?

Vettel has ruled out an immediate return to F1, but the door remains open in many places, in case he chooses to make a comeback. Several team bosses, including Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko insisted that he is a great ‘people person‘.

This gives Vettel the opportunity to come back to Formula 1 in a management role, something that has fans excited, because of his exemplary leadership skills. For now, however, Vettel is only focusing on ventures away from F1, like investing in BACX.