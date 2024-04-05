mobile app bar

Sebastian Vettel Points to Biggest Weakness That Can Stop Him From Oliver Bearman-Like F1 Appearance

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

Sebastian Vettel Points to Biggest Weakness That Can Stop Him From Oliver Bearman-Like F1 Appearance

Credits: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media, IMAGO Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel has recently opened up on why he is hesitant to return to F1, especially as a reserve driver. The German former driver claimed that he does not want to make an appearance as a reserve driver because of his lack of fitness. While he is confident that he is fit in almost every aspect, he revealed the one area that concerns him.

Speaking of the same on the most recent episode of The Fast and The Curious podcast, Vettel said, “The neck is probably not ready to go. Because you know it’s really the best training is driving the car, but the rest is pretty much okay“. F1 drivers need strong necks while driving to cope with the high G-forces while navigating corners at high speeds.

Sebastian Vettel’s point is important to note because of what transpired with Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia. Photos showed that the young British driver’s cushioned cockpit headrest worked overtime in Saudi Arabia due to the presence of G-forces as it squished.

The drivers usually experience forces between 4 to 5 G, but under extreme circumstances, it reaches a value as high as 6.5 G. This can have a significant impact on drivers’ bodies, especially on their necks.

How strong are the necks of F1 drivers compared to a normal human?

The necks of an F1 driver are usually broader and stronger. The primary reason behind this is to withstand the massive G-forces while racing.

However, how much does it differ when compared to that of a normal human being? Lando Norris, the star driver of McLaren, collaborated with AngryGinge13 earlier this year to find out how much force an F1 driver and a normal human’s neck can withstand.

View post on Reddit

According to a video posted by Norris’ Quadrant, the McLaren driver had no concerns while handling a weight of 25kg. However, his friend even struggled with 5kgs.

Prior to this, Norris also had a challenge with Niran Yesufu last year, and the result was similar. Yesufu seemed to struggle with a 14kg force mounted on his head. On the contrary, Norris was very comfortable with a weight of even 45kg.

