F1 Boss Believes For Charles Leclerc Winning Championship is More Complex Than It was Ever for Michael Schumacher

Ferrari saw immense success with Michael Schumacher at the turn of this millennium. However, two decades later, they cannot replicate that and are losing against all their rivals in the championship fight.

Even though they have the best of talents in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with them and all the resources that a team needs to be a champion, they still fall short over the course of the season.

Yet, Ferrari, every year, steps up every day and fights for the title once again. But for how long this spirit would go on, and after changing leadership constantly, when will it finally work for the Maranello-based team? The answer to that every Tifosi is waiting for 15 years.

It was less complex for Michael Schumacher than for Charles Leclerc

But Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali come in for the defense for Leclerc and his team. He cites his experience as a Ferrari team member back then that it’s more complex to win a championship today than when Schumacher was dominating with his Ferrari.

“I believe in this Formula 1 today is even much more complex than it was in the past,” said Domenicali to SkySports. “One person has to have the duty to create the right team, and this is the only way to win.”

Domenicali says that the team with the most efficient ensemble can only succeed today. Though there could be people who can be people who are fundamentally more important, they can’t go ahead very far alone.

Showing positive data

Ferrari will be releasing its new car this valentine’s day. The Tifosi are excited to see the SF-23. Before their filming day, fans got pretty excited by the exciting news they had been coming across the off-season.

Initially, it was reported by Italian sources that the Ferrari engine had gained significant engine gains. Soon after that, it was also rumored Project 675, the simulator replica of SF-23, had shown a one-second improvement over its predecessor F1-75.

The news is very promising if it replicates in real-time as the new modifications in the current regulation are likely to drop half-second in every car. So, if Ferrari has gained this much during their preparation, the team should expect some positive results this year.

On the other hand, it’s still pretty unknown how much gain Red Bull has made this year. Their new car has already hit the road, but no data has come out in public. So, it’s all getting exciting for the new season.

