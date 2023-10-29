Pictures of Sebastian Vettel’s Wholesome “Bee Hotels” Brutally Decimated Circulate the Internet- But What Really Happened?

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix weekend was a special occasion for 4x champion, Sebastian Vettel as he helped construct eleven ‘bee hotels’ at Turn 2 of the Suzuka International Racing Course. This wholesome gesture, characteristic of Vettel, was a part of his awareness program about the importance of biodiversity and our environment as a whole. Christened the ‘Buzzin’ Corner‘, that particular monument has now been demolished on the instructions of Super Formula, Japan’s premier racing series, as per reports on Twitter.

Another tweet in the same thread regarding the ‘bee hotels’ actually revealed that the picture posted was not complete. As it turns out, Vettel’s shrine to the bees has not in fact been decimated according to pictures shared under the report.

Vettel has been an outspoken advocate for environmental protection. And Buzzin’ Corner was an important cornerstone for the German who had invited the entire paddock to help him build the hotels. “With Buzzin’ Corner we are racing for biodiversity. With this project I want to create awareness around the importance and subject of biodiversity,” told Vettel about his initiative back in September, as quoted by ESPN.

After 15 illustrious years in Formula 1, Vettel finally hung up his racing helmet at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. Since his retirement, the 36-year-old has gone on to champion the cause of biodiversity, climate control and sustainability to just name a few. Most notably, in September, Vettel reunited with his 2011 championship-winning RB7 – ‘Kinky Kylie’ during the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event and lapped around the iconic track with the car running on sustainable E-fuel to spread awareness.

Sebastian Vettel’s ‘bee shrine’ gets demolished at Suzuka

Vettel was very enthusiastic about his collaboration with his beloved Japanese GP circuit. He had explained, “There’s one special thing about this corner this weekend, the kerbs are painted in yellow and black. We all know one insect that is very famous, and it’s the bee, and the bee is yellow and black. So we use the bee as our ambassador and she will help us, hopefully, to stress this very powerful message.”

As things stand, the fate of Vettel’s initiative to spread awareness regarding biodiversity is unknown as no official report has emerged on it. Be that as it may, as soon as these reports started eking out, there has been a lot of chatter and buzz amongst the fans of the 4x champion and the sport.