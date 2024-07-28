Sergio Perez Advises Max Verstappen to “Stay Out of Trouble” Amidst Tough Race Start Prediction

Max Verstappen will start the Belgium GP in P11 after incurring a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new engine. The Dutchman took P1 in the qualifying session by almost six-tenths. So, Red Bull seems to have good pace around Spa-Francorchamps. However, Sergio Perez has advised Verstappen to keep it clean as he’s starting in the midfield.

“I think it is important to stay out of trouble in those positions, which is really hard. I expect him [Verstappen] to come through and hopefully, we can have a very strong weekend for the team”, said Perez on his expectations from Verstappen’s race in Belgium, according to BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

La Source [Turn 1] is a hard braking zone at Spa, known for causing huge pile-ups. The 2012 Belgian GP is the perfect case in point of Lap 1 incidents at the race start, where Romain Grosjean ran Lewis Hamilton off track causing an almighty crash into Turn 1. As the cars tried to slow down, Hamilton and Grosjean took out multiple drivers like a bowling ball.

Even Verstappen admitted that “surviving” on the first lap at La Source would be crucial for his race. However, the Dutchman has decent experience of starting from the midfield and winning the race, particularly in Belgium.

In 2022, he started in P14 and won the race at Spa in a dominant fashion. Even last year, Verstappen won the Belgian GP from P6 on the grid. Meanwhile, the 2023 Miami GP is also a good example, when he won from ninth.

Regardless, Perez should be focused on his race as he starts P2. His race pace and performance in Belgium will be crucial for securing his future at Red Bull.

Perez is under pressure to deliver in Belgium

The Hungarian and the Belgium GP performances have been reported as decisive in making a decision around Perez’s Red Bull future. Reports of the Mexican driver being replaced due to his poor performances have been circling the paddock.

Perez crashed at the Hungarian GP qualifying but made a good comeback in the race to finish P7. As the #11 driver starts P2 at the Belgium GP, he’s in the prime spot to take his first win of the season and enter the summer break on a high. Red Bull are expected to make a decision on him in the break itself.

Charles Leclerc starts ahead of Perez at Spa. However, Ferrari’s race pace has not been great and Perez should make light work of overtaking the Monegasque. The real threat are the McLarens starting in P4 and P5.

If Perez can hold off the papaya cars and let Verstappen catch up, or run away and take the win himself, then it’ll have a huge impact on Red Bull’s driver decision.