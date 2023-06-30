Sergio Perez Lashes Out at F1 Track Limits After Alex Albon Pushed Him Out of Q2 in Austria: “The System Is Wrong”

Tough times don’t seem to end for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver is going through one of the toughest phases of his career as he repeatedly failed to take advantage of the most dominant car on the grid, and now in Austria, his luck wasn’t any better.

Advertisement

Perez failed to make his Q3 appearance for the fourth Grand Prix weekend in a row. And this time it was the track limit that came to spoil the Mexican’s party.

Advertisement

Admittedly, the Red Bull driver went out of Q2 after being charged with crossing the limit of the Red Bull Ring. But, it wasn’t once, but thrice Perez went over the line, and in the end, it cost him a Q3 appearance.

Despite the Q3 exit, however, Perez had someone else to blame as he opened up on it after the qualifying session. Talking about it, the 33-year-old stated that it was the former Red Bull star Alex Albon who ruined his run.

Perez believes Albon has his share for the Q3 exit

The Mexican driver talked about how Albon had a role to play in handing him the Qualification exit. When asked about it in the post-session interview, he said, “Once I got the feedback it was on the way to Turn 10 it was all clear.”

“On my final lap I found I think Albon and I just went straight, I could not stop. I think I lost a tenth or a bit more than that just going straight but the stewards wouldn’t consider that I was blocked,” further asserted the former Racing Point driver.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1674806206597066758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Following this, Sergio Perez also added, “There are so many things I can control but unfortunately this one – you are closing a good lap and all of a sudden you are blocked and you have a penalty. I think the system is wrong.”

Verstappen had words of support for Perez

Max Verstappen, the pole sitter for the upcoming Austrian race has criticized the track limits. Furthermore, the Dutchman added that track limits not only eliminate a driver but also take away the fun.

Verstappen, talking about it in the post-qualification interview, said that the track was tricky with big and heavy challengers. Surviving Q3 wasn’t only tricky, but also took away the fun, the two-time world champion added.

Admittedly, the entry and exit of turn 10 of the Red Bull Ring have been a constant threat for drivers on Friday. It eliminated multiple drivers as they failed to keep their challengers in the white line, hence, paid the heavy price.