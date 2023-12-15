Sergio Perez Mischief Triggers FIA Rule Update

Starting from 1st January 2024, a major rule change will come into effect after approval from the FIA. Following the statements of Sergio Perez after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA is bringing major changes to its ‘misconduct’ regulations, which make up an important part of the International Sporting Code.

The code stands as the only basis for rules and regulations for any discipline in the world of motorsports, governed by the FIA. As such, it holds the highest significance in any sport, and all participating personnel have to take all the necessary steps to ensure they follow the rules to the T.

After receiving a five-second penalty for ‘causing a collision’ at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, Perez remarked on the team radio and called the race stewards “a joke.” The statement led to an official reprimand and has now brought about critical changes to the specificity of the regulations, as reported by Race Fans.

Article 12.2.1 (k) will now feature a revamped structure following the actions of Perez. While it previously laid down extremely specific instances of misconduct, the rule will simply say “any misconduct” from 1st January 2024. The rule change could wreak havoc on the various forms of motorsports, given there is no limit to where “any misconduct” stops. When the rule was still specific, there were often instances of misuse of the rule.

Sergio Perez not the only one accused of misconduct

While Perez may be the latest F1 personality to be accused of misconduct by the authorities, he isn’t the only one. His Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, also found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2021. Max Verstappen had his best qualifying time deleted in the 2021 Qatar GP, leading to Horner blaming the call on a “rogue steward.” The statement led to Horner receiving an official warning from the stewards.

Haas‘ Guenther Steiner also rubbed the authorities the wrong way at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. Steiner earned a reprimand from the authorities after he labeled the stewards “laymen” following a penalty on Nico Hulkenberg for his rash moves on Logan Sargeant in the first lap of the race. As such, Perez’s statements acted as the final nail in a coffin already sealed shut by the actions of some of F1’s top people. With the latest rule change, the FIA hopes it can bring the misconduct by all personnel under check, and can penalize the perpetrators as they see fit.