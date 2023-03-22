Sergio Perez Shows Love to Aston Martin After Former Team’s Congratulatory Message

Today, Sergio Perez is driving for the strongest team in Formula 1, Red Bull, and won his fifth race at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend. This was Perez’s fourth win since joining Red Bull and it puts him just one point behind two-time world champion teammate Max Verstappen.

Even though Perez is driving for a top team now, he certainly hasn’t forgotten his spell in Silverstone. Between 2014 and 2020, the Guadalajara-born driver drove for team Silverstone, which was known as Force India and later Racing Point. For the majority of his stint there, he was fighting in the midfield, and race wins seemed like a distant dream.

Sergio Perez’s first win came in his 190th race start 🏆 And he had to do it the hard way 💪#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 23, 2022

In 2020, after Lawrence Stroll’s takeover, Perez was unceremoniously let go from Racing Point. It was sad for everyone in the outfit because the Mexican driver shared a great relationship with everyone there. After his heroic Sakhir GP win in 2020, Red Bull decided to give him an opportunity, but Perez holds the years he spent in Silverstone close to his heart.

Aston Martin congratulates Sergio Perez after Jeddah win

Perez’s weekend in Jeddah couldn’t have gone better than it did. The 33-year-old started the race from P1 and brilliantly maintained pace throughout, to take home his first win of the year. His win means he is just a point behind Verstappen and things could become very interesting in the title race if Perez keeps up this form.

After the race, Perez was ecstatic and busy in celebrations with his Red Bull mechanics. However, he also acknowledged the respect and admiration shown by his former team members who now compete under the Aston Martin name.

Nothing but respect. 🤝@SChecoPerez celebrated with his former teammates after his fifth #F1 win at the #SaudiArabianGP. pic.twitter.com/JO9gyBc4FY — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 22, 2023

Lawrence Stroll’s team too, were on the podium in Jeddah, with Fernando Alonso taking home a P3 finish for team Silverstone. Aston Martin also took to social media to congratulate Perez, and the latter replied to it by reposting it and writing, “Forever grateful” on his Instagram story.

Friction in Verstappen and Perez’s relationship?

Last year, when Verstappen refused to give up sixth position to Perez despite having his championship win secured, people gave the Dutchman a lot of stick for being ungrateful to his partner. This year, Perez could potentially be involved a title fight with the man who denied him that position.

This has led to people wondering if we will see their relationship implode. Red Bull want their both their cars at the front, but if the drivers start fighting each other, it could lead to problems within the outfit.

So far, both drivers insist that in case they do compete for the title, the team will allow them to do so, but whether Perez can match Verstappen on a consistent basis, is yet to be seen.