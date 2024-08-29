Sergio Perez Told to “Shut Up” as Abysmal Parking Neutralized Race Win Lead Over Max Verstappen

With the Italian GP right around the corner, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez took part in an interesting activity called the ‘Italian Trade-off’. The event featured multiple challenges, involving not only the two drivers but also their trainers and Chef Antonio. The first challenge was a three-wheeler tempo race to the Modena circuit, where Perez’s poor parking skills made him a laughingstock.

Chef Antonio revealed at the start of this race that whichever driver-trainer pair reached the Modena circuit first would earn 10 points and there would also be 10 points for ‘clean parking’ at the track.

Perez took the lead as Verstappen’s three-wheeler stopped on the way due to engine issues. But while the Mexican driver and his trainer, Jose, arrived at the Modena track first, they couldn’t find their designated parking space.

Verstappen and his trainer, Rupert, arrived shortly after and they successfully parked their vehicle. Meanwhile, Perez’s rushed attempt to follow Verstappen resulted in a poor parking job, costing him 10 points and neutralizing his lead in the challenge.

Chef Antonio, who turned into a marshal at the track, scolded the Guadalajara-born driver for his bad parking. He said, “Checo, this is not a parking”. Perez tried to argue his case that even Verstappen‘s parking wasn’t clean. However, Antonio hit back. “Shut up and look at what you did.”

Following this, Verstappen and Perez’s trainers had to compete in the next two challenges which were equally chaotic.

Verstappen and Perez compete with their trainers as proxies

Jose and Rupert were tasked with delivering pizzas to one of the garages at the Modena circuit. Verstappen and Perez had to place the pizzas in the trunks of the tempos they were driving. The trainers then raced a lap around the track, but Rupert found himself stuck in the middle again, possibly due to an engine problem.

Jose arrived first, allowing Perez to deliver the pizza to the garage. Meanwhile, Verstappen showed up empty-handed because Rupert couldn’t restart the tempo, leaving both the vehicle and the pizza behind. The Dutchman remarked, “We’re not serving cold pizza.”

The final challenge was a two-lap race between Rupert and Jose in vintage Italian cars. Verstappen and Perez coached their trainers on how to navigate the Modena circuit. During these trial laps, the Red Bull drivers had some fun, with Perez even parking his car in the gravel at the end of his stint.

Finally, Rupert and Jose took the wheel to start their race. Initially, Rupert struggled, and Jose led by a slight margin. However, Verstappen guided his trainer, helping him overtake Jose. Rupert successfully passed him and extended his lead further, while Jose struggled with his car until the end. Eventually, Verstappen’s trainer Rupert crossed the line first to win the race.