“She’s in Flat 63, Same As George’s Number So Cuuute”: Fans Drool Over George Russell and Carmen Mundt’s Romance With Latest Instagram Post

Tanish Chachra
|Published 28/03/2023

Credits: Twitter

George Russell and Carmen Mundt are among the most prominent couples on the Formula 1 grid. Mundt is often seen with the Mercedes star on the paddock and loves to support him through the toughest challenges.

Though, in her latest Instagram post, she doesn’t appear to be in Melbourne with her boyfriend for the upcoming Australian GP and instead is in London. But that isn’t keeping their romance inactive.

On Tuesday, Mundt posted a series of photos with the caption, “Work, routine & the most beautiful flowers.” In the post, the last two images were of a bouquet, which made fans wonder, did Russell send them?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carmen Montero Mundt (@carmenmmundt)

Fans drool over George Russell and Carmen Mundt’s romance

With the photo posted by Mundt, it’s apparent that Russell’s flat number is also 63 same as his F1 car number. A fan even noticed that and commented, “Literally obsessed. And she’s in flat 63, same as George’s number so cuuute.”

And before their apartment doorstep was a bouquet which, according to Mundt, were “the most beautiful flowers.” The fans in the comments guessed they were probably sent by Russell, who is currently on the other end of the world.

Though, one could choose to believe that Mundt could buy flowers for herself. However, in the picture posted online, they seem to have come in via courier. So, who could be the one so eager to make Mundt feel so special? The answer to it is obvious.

The Australian tour seems to be tough

While Mundt is back home, it appears Russell will have to face his difficulties alone in Australia. Mercedes hasn’t had a pleasant start to their 2023 season and are lacking enough pace to beat their rivals, Red Bull.

Even Aston Martin seems faster, limiting Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s potential on the racetrack. After seeing the results of the first two races, the team is already discouraged about their prospects of winning a championship.

In fact, Russell even believes that Red Bull will win every race this season. On the other hand, Hamilton has called RB19 the most dominant car ever to grace F1.

