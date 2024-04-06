Max Verstappen Admits New Chemistry With Mercedes But Puts Toto Wolff In Place Amid 2025 Seat Pitch

Since the news of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes broke out, Toto Wolff has been talking a lot about his potential replacements. Wanting to bring in a top driver, Wolff has often discussed the possibility of bringing Max Verstappen on board Mercedes. In an interview with De Limburger, the Dutchman addressed the same. Verstappen also revealed how things have changed between him and the Silver Arrows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen claimed it wasn’t the first time Mercedes showed interest in him. Before he became a Red Bull driver, Verstappen’s camp often held conversations with Mercedes. The team gave him several goals to achieve so he could call himself successful. Having proven his worth now, Verstappen now looks back at the years when he shared “a little more tension” with Mercedes. To De Limburger, Verstappen spoke about these tensions.

“A little more I would like to say yes, haha. But that can all be forgiven and forgotten. That is the case from both sides. But that doesn’t mean I think I should drive somewhere else now.”

Mercedes (especially Wolff) and Verstappen have been at each other’s throats a lot over the years. Things heated up significantly following the 2021 season when Verstappen beat Hamilton for the world championship under controversial circumstances, leading to enmity between the two camps. However, the rivalry isn’t as significant now, especially since Red Bull and Mercedes are worlds apart in terms of performance.

Red Bull won two constructors’ championships in the last two years. Meanwhile, Mercedes hasn’t even won two races in the tenure. Furthermore, Verstappen has been breaking one record after another, while Hamilton is yet to win a race since 2021. Hence, for Mercedes to bring Verstappen on board, they first need to turn their luck around and become a winning outfit again.

Toto Wolff willing to pull off stunts to please Max Verstappen

Given the unrest at Red Bull, doubts surround the future of Verstappen in Milton Keynes. Despite having a contract till 2028, chances are Verstappen might look to step away from the team earlier. Speaking about the possibility of the move, Wolff knows he first needs to improve the Mercedes car. They need good equipment before dreaming of a future with a driver as good as Verstappen.

Advertisement

Wolff added team principals would be willing to go above and beyond to have Verstappen in their car. “Let’s word it like this. It is a decision that Max [Verstappen] needs to take, and there is no team up and down the grid who wouldn’t do handstands to have him in their car.”

However, Wolff is not in favor of jumping the gun. He wants to stay patient and assess how the driver market develops before deciding upon a replacement. As for Verstappen, the 3X world champion commands a lot of respect from the grid. Given his prowess in an F1 car, the 26-year-old would immediately make any team contenders for the championship, granted they have a fast car.