“Situation Is Not Beautiful”: Despite Bitter Experience, Ex-Ferrari Driver Trusts Carlos Sainz to Be Professional

Carlos Sainz is all set to drive in his final season with Ferrari this year since the team have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will arrive in 2025. Since the Spaniard will leave despite having given solid results for the team, the situation is not pleasant for him. However, despite such a bitter experience of having been shown the exit door, former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli believes that Sainz will remain professional this year.

Capelli told Gazzetta.it, “He (Carlos Sainz) is a professional, he is paid by Ferrari. He will keep his concentration even to be chosen by other teams. Then, of course, the situation is not beautiful.”

Capelli then went on to cite his own example by explaining how he faced a similar situation in 1992 with Scuderia Ferrari. The former Ferrari driver believes that similarly to his “situation“, Sainz’s is not fair either.

The Spaniard has more often than not been par with Leclerc, whom Ferrari have retained for the next few years. In 2021, Sainz finished P5 in the Drivers’ Championship with 164.5 points. On the other hand, Leclerc finished P7 with 159 points.

In 2022, Leclerc beat Sainz comfortably as he finished P2 with 308 points compared to the latter’s 246. In 2023, Leclerc claimed 206 points compared to Sainz’s 200 points. Therefore, there has hardly been anything to separate the two Ferrari drivers since the time they became teammates in 2021.

What makes Carlos Sainz’s dismissal unfortunate?

In 2023, Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to claim a victory. The Spanish driver broke Max Verstappen’s consecutive winning record of 10 races after he won the Singapore Grand Prix. Therefore, Ferrari’s sudden decision to sack him for Lewis Hamilton comes as a surprise for Sainz’s entourage.

Furthermore, both Charles Leclerc and Sainz had their contracts expiring at the end of this year. Ferrari decided to extend the Monegasque’s contract, whereas they stalled Sainz’s.

Hence, since for the longest time reports had emerged that it was only a matter of time before Ferrari extended Sainz’s contract, it came as a huge surprise when the team confirmed that they had signed Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Despite the shock that came his way, Sainz has made it clear that he is fully focused on ending his stint with Ferrari on a high by giving his all to fight for the championship.