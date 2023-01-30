“So Many Special Moments With Michael Schumacher” – ROC Winner Gets Emotional After Edging Mick Schumacher by 1.3 Seconds

Over the weekend, Mick Schumacher participated in the Race of Champions and got beaten by the Swedish racing driver Mattias Ekstrom.

Schumacher managed to defeat his fellow German driver Sebastian Vettel in the semi-final but missed out by just 1.3 seconds in the finals to take the Champion of Champions title home.

Ekstrom dominated the race on the ice in Pite Havsbad in his home country despite a fire in his car and claimed his 4th title.

After the victory, the 44-year-old recalled how he used to go up against Mick’s father and the F1 legend Michael Schumacher and revealed that he got emotional going up against his son Mick.

The 7-time F1 world champion suffered a horrible skiing accident in 2013 and has been in a vegetative state ever since.

Ekstrom defeated Michael Schumacher in 2007 and 2009

After clinching his 4th title, Ekstrom revealed that the ROC has always been quite special for him and he beat Schumacher back in 2007 and 2009.

The Swedish driver said that he knew Michael so well and had many special moments with him. “Michael has always been one of the guys I admire most in this sport for his dedication, hard work and talent,” he further added.

Applauding the F1 legend, the ROC winner recalled that Michael had always been modest towards him and so was Mick. Ekstrom even conceded that it wouldn’t be long before he gets beaten but he won’t have any problem with that if the person who beats him turns out to be Mick.

After winning two ROC finals against Michael Schumacher in the past, an emotional @mattiasekstroem says facing @SchumacherMick today was extra special. 🙏🙏#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/8zZqbLOJML — #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) January 29, 2023

Mick Schumacher targeting a return to the racing grid

After the 2022 season, Mick failed to extend his contract with the Haas F1 team and was left with no seats in the 2023 season.

The young German will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg who will take a seat next to his old rival Kevin Magnussen at the American outfit.

Schumacher, meanwhile, has signed a third driver role with the Mercedes F1 team following in his father’s footsteps who also made a return with the Brackley-based team in 2010.

Behind the scenes, the German will be aiming to improve his skills and learn as much as he can so that he can make a return to the racing grid.

