“Something Unusual”: Chilling Scenes Around Charles Leclerc After Imola GP Described by Onlooker

Charles Leclerc was the favorite to win the Emilia-Romagna GP last weekend, but P3 was the best he could muster. Still, the Ferrari faithful united in song, chanting Leclerc’s name before singing the Italian national anthem in unison. Addressing the spectacle that was, Italian journalist Andrea Cremonesi detailed the passion shown by the Italians.

Appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, Cremonesi revealed how the Italians took matters into their own hands when they couldn’t hear the Canto degli Italiani play after the race ended. For all home fans and proud Italians, it was a very emotional moment.

It was a sight unlike anywhere else in the world, and even the Italian President claimed that it was a sign of their passion for Ferrari.

“It’s something unusual, I suppose, around the world, no? It’s a sign of this passion. The President of the Italian Federation said this is like a fight, more than a passion, for Ferrari. And this is something that we are very proud (of).” Tifosi singing Italian national anthem (ps sorry for the bad video quality) pic.twitter.com/Poy9FZpeVM — Betty (@betty23456789) May 19, 2024

The Tifosi were proud, even though they didn’t win. Leclerc did the best Ferrari’s SF-24 allowed, and secured the final step of the podium. While there is still a lot of work to be done before Ferrari reaches the top and the Italian National Anthem plays on the speaker, the signs are positive in the Maranello-based camp.

Catching up to Red Bull is only a matter of time for Charles Leclerc

Ever since the latter stages of 2023, Ferrari has been on an upward trajectory, thanks to a positive development approach. Given the same, Charles Leclerc is confident his team can cut down on the gap between them and Red Bull with timely and effective upgrades.

“If we keep working like that, I’m sure it’s a matter of time before we put the Red Bull under a bit more pressure.”

Charles Leclerc: “Two or three wins this season are not enough for me in 2024.” “The goal is to start the new season better than a year ago and then make a similar development to put as much pressure on Red Bull as possible during the season.” (●) pic.twitter.com/zopAykMLyB — F1informativo (@informativoF1) February 14, 2024

Positive results are starting to flow the way of Ferrari already, with seven podiums and one race win in 2024.

Additionally, they are second in the constructors’ championship, a mere 56 points behind Red Bull. Given the same, chances are that with strong updates, the Prancing Horse will be able to cut down on the gap to Red Bull and vie for the championship.