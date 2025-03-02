“Son of a B*tch!”: When Lewis Hamilton Freaked Out After Spotting an Onion in His Car

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of the United Kingdom speaks as the Fan Forum before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Lewis Hamilton is often deemed a unique personality owing to his bold fashion sense, the way he carries himself in the F1 paddock, and several other traits. But certain aspects of Hamilton’s persona would perplex many people.

Recently, an old clip of the British driver getting scared by an onion has resurfaced. Yes, you read that right. The seven-time world champion got frightened by an ‘onion’ that was kept in his car by one of his mates.

The video shows Hamilton getting in his car and getting surprised by the onion placed right behind his steering wheel. It was naturally a prank, but the Briton freaked out!

“Oh s**t! Son of a b*tch! Why’d you do that?” he exclaimed. Apparently, Hamilton’s next action was even more hilarious, something that not many would expect from a professional athlete.

He was hesitant to even touch and pick up the onion to put it away! “Hey man, I can’t even touch it,” Hamilton said. Eventually, he did throw it out, but it turned out to be an embarrassing turn of events for him.

While the former Mercedes driver is known to have an overdramatic personality at times, he keeps it in check and balances his demeanor quite well. But of all things, an onion would scare him and make him shout like a squeaking cat is not something any F1 fan would’ve expected. But is Hamilton really scared of onions or is there something else?

Hamilton clarified why he doesn’t ‘like’ onions

In a video with GQ, the British driver answered a question about his fear of onions. Rather, he clarified that he doesn’t ‘like’ onions, especially in their raw form.

“I am not afraid of onions. I just hate onions, particularly raw onions. I don’t mind if it’s cooked in a soup or something like that,” he stated.

Hamilton also added that he doesn’t like chives in raw form. Now, it is ironic that despite being a ‘vegan’ — and being quite emphatic about the same — the 40-year-old dislikes two vegetables.

While a normal individual could easily dislike the taste or smell of vegetables or even raw meat products, an experienced athlete like Hamilton throwing such tantrums is remarkable, as he would have tasted and eaten a lot of those items.

Hamilton justified that the smell of onions and chives reminds him of someone’s bad body odor. Perhaps if a rival needs to get under the skin of the seven-time world champion and scare him before a race, they could keep an onion on his car seat!