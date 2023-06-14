Stefano Domenicali Would Not Stop Max Verstappen Retirement if Red Bull Star Is Unhappy With “Too Many Changes” to the Sport

Max Verstappen is not a fan of the F1’s frequent changes in race formats to make racing exciting. However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is not concerned by the Red Bull driver’s threats.

The Dutchman expressed his despise of the sport’s decision to have 6 sprint races in the 2023 calendar. He hinted at considering an early retirement if F1 continues to experiment, which caused an uproar amongst fans.

He believes adding more races to the calendar will hurt the quality of life of the drivers. While Domenicali respects Verstappen’s decision, he wishes to focus on the sport and let the driver make his own decisions.

Stefano Domenicali responds to retirement comments made by Max Verstappen

Stefano Domenicali claims Max Verstappen is free to make decisions regarding his future. He is not concerned about Verstappen’s comments as it’s part of the personality of the driver.

He stated on the ‘Beyond The Grid podcast‘, “I will never interfere in his future choices or because he is not interested in it.” However, the F1 CEO claims the driver must look at the bigger picture and understand the demands of fans and the sport.

Domenicali added, “But if there is a decision I have to take for the benefit of the sport that he does not like, I will try to explain. If he understands, then I am proud and happy. If he doesn’t, then fair enough, it’s part of the game.”

The Italian reckons Verstappen is not a tough driver to deal with despite his comments regarding F1’s direction. However, there is always a limit to criticism, says the F1 boss.

Drivers are free to make their own opinions

Stefano Domenicali claims he welcomes the criticism from drivers like Max Verstappen. However, the F1 CEO believes, to take certain decisions, he needs to look at the vision of the sport.

The Italian feels everyone can respectably express their thoughts. But he said, “We all can have differing opinions. But at the end of the day for certain decisions, I have the duty to of looking at the bigger picture.”

The F1 CEO had defended his drivers when FIA imposed a ban on expressing personal opinions. The authority had imposed a blanket ban on driver’s freedoms without any prior notice.

Domenicali stated he will never gag one of his drivers for speaking their minds out. He told ‘The Guardian,’ “Everyone wants to talk, so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way, the better it is.”

The F1 boss believes no sport, apart from F1, has the same level of engagement. The 20 drivers on the grid can directly engage with the sponsors, fans, and media and he wishes to maintain the same level of involvement.