Lewis Hamilton Once Got ‘Placed’ on Ferrari’s $1.2 Million “Special List” Along With Floyd Mayweather and Gordon Ramsay

Being a renowned and luxurious car brand, Ferrari requires an individual to have more than just money and fame to own their cars. To maintain its stellar brand image, the Italian automotive giants have rules and regulations that must be met for an individual to be even considered to own a Ferrari. On top of that, the Prancing Horse also has a ‘Special List’ aka ‘VIP club,’ which requires an individual to have more than what the ‘normal’ rules and regulations entail. Unsurprisingly, Lewis Hamilton has what it needs to enter the ‘Special’ category, being a 7-time F1 world champion with an insane bank balance, along with Floyd Mayweather and Gordon Ramsay. Therefore, all three of these high-profile celebrities own Ferrari’s limited edition La Ferrari, which is worth $1.2 Million.

Advertisement

La Ferrari is the brand’s unique addition to their line-up, which began in 2013. It is one of the rarest cars ever made, with just 499 units available worldwide. Its name in Italian means ‘The Ferrari’, and the project name is F150. Hamilton owns the La Ferrari Aperta that made its debut at the 2016 Paris Auto Show, which is an even special edition and only 210 units of which were produced.

Advertisement

The mighty beast is equipped with a 6.3 liter V-12 engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It also features an additional KERS system that allows it to have as much as 950 horsepower. The engine spins at 9250 rpm, giving a smooth ride with unmatching V12 sound.

The car goes from 0-100 in 2.6 seconds and 0-200 in 6.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 352 kilometers [a little over 218 miles per hour]. The extraordinary aerodynamics of this car make it an even more special ride. Ferrari has been able to distribute the weight evenly around the car while ensuring that the car’s center of gravity remains low. The Italian giants have also efficiently incorporated the hybrid system so well that it does not compromise on cockpit space or comfortability.

Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari transfer saga

Around the beginning of the 2023 F1 season, there were rumors that Lewis Hamilton might switch to Ferrari. This came amidst the Mercedes driver’s contract negotiation with the Silver Arrows.

The reported price for the transfer was quoted at $50 million, and there were talks that Hamilton was also in contact with Ferrari executive chairman John Elkann. Fred Vasseur’s relationship with the British driver was also regarded as a cause for the Briton’s switch to Maranello.

Advertisement

However, both Vasseur and Hamilton categorically trashed the rumors. Vasseur said that he often talks with Hamilton in the paddock, but it was never about the switch. On the other hand, Hamilton also stated that he is on talking terms with the Ferrari boss, but talks never escalated to this level.

Interestingly, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also shared his interest in having the seven-time world champion as his teammate, just like any other driver on the grid would do. He also praised the incredible achievement the British driver has under his belt.

However, the 39-year-old’s switch to Ferrari ultimately did not work out, as Hamilton signed a contract extension with Mercedes till the end of the 2025 F1 season. On the other hand, Scuderia Ferrari is also content with Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz driving for them for the time being.