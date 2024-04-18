Jalen Brunson Names One of the Most Important Aspects of the Game to Learn, Regardless of the Position

Apr 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks to the fans prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have entered the post-season as second seed, thanks to Jalen Brunson, who is having a phenomenal season. On the latest episode of the Knicks’ YouTube show ‘Reel Meal’, the franchise star sat with Monica McNutt and broke down footage from his debut season with the team. During the chat, the guard explained why he believed working on the post-game should be every aspiring basketball star’s top priority. He said,

“One thing basketball players should really learn no matter what position you play is post work. Because that’s where the footwork comes from.”

Brunson named a few moves that should be in a basketball player’s repertoire and explained why it’s important to be a versatile finisher and not rely on a skill or two as being predictable doesn’t translate well at the highest level. He said,

“So your pump fake, your step throughs, and working off two feet… Work on your touch around the rim. Because when you are driving to the basket, good defenders are gonna cut you off, you’re not gonna be able to get to the rim all the time; so do you just stop & throw some whatever on the rim, or do you take your time and figure out how can I maneuver myself to get a good quality shot—maybe defended, but it’s gonna be quality.”

Brunson’s detailed breakdown gives an insight into why he’s developed into one of the top guards in the league since leaving the Dallas Mavericks and joining the Knicks. Playing alongside Luka Doncic limited his opportunities on the offensive end. However, becoming the primary ball-handler has given him the freedom to express himself and showcase his bag of skills.

Jalen Brunson’s magnificent sophomore season

After helping the Knicks win their playoff series in a decade in his debut season last year, Jalen Brunson has elevated his game to the next level in his sophomore campaign with the franchise. The 27-year-old guard averaged 28.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 40.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

He led the Knicks to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings, despite star forward Julius Randle missing the final 36 games of their regular season schedule. The guard stepped up in his co-star’s absence and averaged 31.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 33 games without the All-Star forward.

Brunson’s spectacular campaign prompted ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins to declare that the Knicks guard was the best player at his position in the NBA. While that proclamation may be premature, he can achieve that status if he continues on his current trajectory.