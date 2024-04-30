Susie Wolff Uses Lewis Hamilton as an Example Of What F1 Academy is Trying to Achieve

Breaking barriers, setting an example, and standing out – F1 Academy has successfully managed to do all these things in its first-ever season. Under the awe-inspiring leadership of Susie Wolff, the feeder series has thrived in a thorny world and its trajectory only moves upward. Even seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton takes time off to tune in, impressed and thrilled to see young stars prove themselves on the world stage.

Whether it is signing major deals with brands like American Express and Charlotte Tilbury, or F1 Academy drivers signing in other avenues within motorsport- the series is everything it set out to be and more. And Susie Wolff is to thank for this. Tackling difficult problems like inclusivity and diversity in a male-dominated sport, Wolff explained what her next target is, having set up a solid foundation.

Ahead of F1 Academy’s second race in Miami, Susie Wolff sat down with CBS Mornings to proudly talk about her brainchild and how much more there is to do. Wolff used her good friend Lewis Hamilton, as an example of what the Academy is trying to achieve.

“I have so much admiration for [Lewis], because he’s not just a champion on the track, but off the track. So supportive. And in the end, it’s about creating role models.”

Hamilton has been a role model, even for the Academy, by simply showing up and using his platform to support the cause, which is to promote the participation of female drivers in the world of motorsports.

Wolff wants to show young girls the opportunities that racing has in store. She shared her dreams about having young girls who love the sport tune in. In doing so, they’d witness 17-year-olds like Aurelia Nobels zip up their Ferrari jumpers. “Such a powerful image”, Wolff stated, bound to motivate and hopefully, start a spark.

Susie Wolff loves the support but will fight if she has to

Setting up F1 Academy was no easy job. But its mere existence is a testament to the fact that Susie Wolff can fight. In her conversation with CBS, the host introduced her as a “badass“. Wolff explained how she lived up to this title by simply admitting that she loves a good challenge. “When people slam a door in my face, I love to get my elbows out. And find a way to open it.”

However, she admits that she hasn’t had to resort to fighting yet. F1 Academy has received great support from F1; something she commanded with her attitude from the start. “When I took this role. I said please don’t look at me as a woman running a woman’s thing. It is for the greater good of OUR sport.”

Susie Wolff’s grit and resilience are not lost. Battling with the FIA over their false accusations, fighting for her family, and even her role every day as the woman running F1 Academy, Wolff has teeth and she shows it. With a leader like her, surely the F1 Academy is destined to fulfill its ultimate goal.