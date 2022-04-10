“That was a really, really disappointing result”– Christian Horner explains why Max Verstappen retired in Australia

Red Bull boss Christian Horner explains what might have led to the sudden retirement of Max Verstappen from the race in Australia.

Max Verstappen was vying against Charles Leclerc for a win once again, but he surely had a probable P2 place in hands. Together with Sergio Perez’s podium finish, Red Bull would have made a decent jump in the table.

But fate had other plans for Red Bull, and the Dutchman suddenly had to withdraw his participation from the race. His car was on fire, and initially, it seemed its an engine issue.

However, team boss Christian Horner explained that it wasn’t an engine issue but rather a fuel issue. The exact cause is still unknown but they need to have a look at it.

“We don’t know what the issue is yet. I don’t think it’s actually engine-related,” he said. “I think it might be a fuel issue, but we need to get the car back. We need to be able to look at what exactly happened.”

“Until we get the car back, we don’t have the data [or the] info. [It’s] pretty frustrating.”

Gutted. Very frustrating to end another race like this as we were looking at an easy P2 😤 Congrats to @SChecoPerez on scoring another podium. 💪 We have to work hard the coming days to get on top of things and improve for Imola. pic.twitter.com/6hEUlkvwZK — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 10, 2022

Christian Horner understands the frustration of Max Verstappen

Horner while talking to SkySports understood the frustration of Verstappen, who talked to the media about how gutted he felt when he had to retire.

“It’s totally understandable, his frustration. That was a really, really disappointing result not to finish the race,” Horner said. Red Bull is being questioned about their reliability this season, as in the last three races, there have been problems around Red Bull powertrains run cars.

The 1 on max Verstappen car is for 1 race completed. — Joslin Joseph (@JoslinKJoseph) April 10, 2022

These issues have only allowed Ferrari to take a considerable lead in the constructors’ championship. Now, it only remains to be seen how Ferrari recovers in Imola.

