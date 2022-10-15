“That was due to lack of talent”: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joke about Carlos Sainz’s crash in Russia

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen joked about Carlos Sainz’s crash at the 2015 Russian GP stating that it happened due to a lack of talent.

It’s been almost two whole seasons since Sainz left McLaren and Norris to join Ferrari. In spite of that, the close friendship they developed during the Spaniard’s time in Surrey still remains. To this date, they don’t pass out on any opportunity to banter with one another.

Sainz and Norris were having a conversation with Max Verstappen ahead of the Singapore GP race weekend. In that, they were discussing what the biggest crashes of their respective careers were. When it comes to Verstappen, the first crash that comes to our heads is his 51G impact in Silverstone last year.

Verstappen on his Monaco crash: “I learned the cars are pretty strong! I didn’t have a lot of problems after. It won’t change me” — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2015

The 2022 Word Champion, however, says that it’s only his biggest crash when considering sideways impact. His crash at Monaco in 2015 was the biggest impact he ever felt from the front.

When the time came for them to discuss about Sainz’s big F1 crashes, Norris was on his toes, waiting to tease his former McLaren teammate.

Carlos Sainz’s crash moved the whole barrier, says Max Verstappen

Sainz’s crash at the 2015 Russian GP was a huge one. It was his first season in the sport and his teammate that year was none other than Max Verstappen. The impact he suffered when his car hit the barriers was 46G and the paramedics took him away on a stretcher.

It was a scary thing to watch but always drivers and fans were relieved when they got to know he was fine. Seven years have passed since the incident now, so both Norris and Verstappen decided to take digs at their former teammate.

RELIEF: Carlos Sainz gives a thumbs-up sign as he is taken away to the medical centre following his crash #RussianGP pic.twitter.com/NElrR4B00m — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2015

When Sainz said that his biggest crash was in Sochi, Verstappen replied by saying, “Then you moved the whole barrier! “How did that actually happen?”

Norris could not help himself, so he answered the question on Sainz’s behalf, joking that it was a lack of talent which led to the Madrid-born driver’s big crash!

What was the biggest crash of Lando Norris’ F1 career?

Driving in wet conditions is always very challenging for any driver on any track. However, driving flat out at Eau-Rouge at Spa-Francorchamps during heavy rains is something that really tests the limits of the cars and drivers.

Norris experienced a scary moment during Qualifying at the 2021 Belgian GP weekend. He was on a flying lap while going up hill at Eau-Rouge when he lost control of his car and hit the barriers. What was even scarier was the fact that his car ricocheted back and came to a stop close to the track.

The McLaren driver revealed that this has been the biggest crash he has experienced in his career up until now.