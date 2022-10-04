Angela Cullen Husband?: Who is the spouse of Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist and most trusted aide

Angela Cullen Husband: Who is the husband of Lewis Hamilton’s most trusted aide, as F1 fans’ interest in her has only increased over the years.

Lewis Hamilton is often seen in the paddock with his physiotherapist Angela Cullen. The New Zealander has been with the Mercedes superstar for over seven years, and by Hamilton’s admission, she plays pivotal in his success.

Cullen is present for every race weekend and is often seen after race days with Hamilton trying to ease him off from the race fatigue. Her ubiquitousness has made several fans interested in her, especially Hamilton fans.

Thus, there have been several interests in her private life. Especially regarding who her husband is and how many kids they have. To answer the question, Cullen is indeed married; her spouse’s name is Silas Cullen, and they have three kids together.

Angela Cullen Husband: Who’s Silas Cullen?

While Angela is active on social media and even puts her kids’ photos online, her husband is inactive and has never appeared on her social media handle.

Silas likes to keep his life private without the public gaze. However, it is reported that, like her wife, even he has a successful career in sports. He was a former cyclist and is now a coaching director.

After falling in love with endurance sports, he became a full-time endurance coach and now gives one-on-one coaching to athletes. Apart from that, there is little information available about Angela’s husband.

Is Angela Cullen a fan favourite?

Ever since Hamilton has put on words of praise for Cullen, she has received a lot of attention from the F1 community. During race weeks, several F1 fans post pictures of her and make tweets showing admiration.

And if one watches F1 regularly, they can’t deny that they have seen Cullen more than once on the TV. Her pacing through the entire F1 arena displays how dedicated she is to her work; that alone has been enough to win Hamilton fans’ hearts.

lewis hamilton and angela cullen are the best duo in formula 1. 💗 pic.twitter.com/HaIvZTvElA — comfort for lewis stans (@lewishcomfort) August 5, 2022

Moreover, in the last season of Netflix’s Drive To Survive, Cullen received a good amount of screening time, which enhanced her popularity even more.

