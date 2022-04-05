“The big winners of the first two races are F1 fans”- McLaren boss Andreas Seidl lauds the positive changes brought about in Formula 1 cars in 2022

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl feels that the changes brought about to the 2022 F1 cars have made the sport fun and more exciting to watch.

Ahead of the 2022 season, every single team was gearing up for widespread changes to regulations. The main change was in the form of aerodynamic tweaks that were expected to improve racing action.

Now that the first two rounds are over, the changes are visible to F1 fans all over. Cars can now follow each other very easily, and overtaking has become a common occurrence.

So close. Disappointed with 2nd today but the fight was fun ! Let’s keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/MghGqdkt05 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 27, 2022

At the Saudi Arabian GP last month, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dueled for the race lead towards the end. Unlike previous seasons, the two drivers kept trading the lead, before Verstappen finally got his rival for good.

The fact that in earlier seasons cars couldn’t overtake as much, led to the races being very boring to F1 fans. Now that passing and following other drivers has become easier, the sport is much more fun to watch.

Also read: When Lewis Hamilton opened up about the exact moment he decided to leave McLaren for Mercedes

Andreas Seidl hopes for McLaren to make a jump in the field soon

McLaren themselves have had a horrid start to the 2022 season. Their cars are lacking in performance behind the likes of Alfa Romeo and Haas, and they’ve earned just six points from the opening two races.

The Mercedes engine is not as strong as it was previous seasons. On top of that, Seidl admitted that others teams have done a better job on the car than them. Those things taken into account, the Surrey based outfit are struggling massively in the early stages.

In spite of their own issues, the German went on to say that F1 has become a much more exciting sport to watch after the recent regulation changes.

“Independent of our current situation, I guess the big, big winner of the first two races are Formula 1 fans and Formula 1,” he said.

“What we have seen so far on track with these first two races is great and exciting racing, very close racing. The cars can follow for several laps very closely without destroying the tyres and actually are able to have a go at each other, and not just once.”

Also read: Former teammate of Lewis Hamilton reveals what it is like to race with the seven-time champion