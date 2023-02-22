The Cheapest Way To Watch F1 in the US: How Much Would It Cost To Watch Formula 1 Season 2023 in United States?

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso (14) of Team Spain and McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Team Australia during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The United States has seen rapid prominence of Formula 1 in the region. In only two years, the owners of the sports competition have tripled the number of the races in the calendar by including the Las Vegas and Miami Grand Prix alongside the already present Unites States Grand Prix that happens in Austin.

With the rising number of fans obtained by F1 in the United States, several parties are interested in investing in the opportunity. Miami and Las Vegas promise to be extravagant events, with multiple celebrities turning up last year in Miami. Therefore ticket prices are skyrocketing.

The credits for the rise of F1 in the US should be credited to Netflix’s Drive To Survive, which attracted the attention of several motorsport fans and people who just got curious about the sport watching the series.

In the United States, ESPN has been regularly streaming the live telecast of the F1 events. And now it can even be accessed on ABC. One can also access the stream of F1 on ESPN.com and ABC.com with the login credentials of the cable provider account. Though, ESPN+ doesn’t provide F1 events.

If one cannot access cable TV, one can watch F1 by streaming via HuluTV or Sling TV. Hulu TV’s monthly subscription plan that could fetch F1 events starts from $69.99.

On the other hand, among every option, SlingTV is the cheapest way to watch F1 in the United States. The race will be simulcast on ESPN3, which can be accessed through SlingTV’s Orange Plan and costs only $35 per month.

Fans can also prefer logging into the ESPN app and watching F1 using SlingTV orange plan. On top of the fresh users also get a 50% discount on the streaming service.

F1 Tv Is another cheap option

While ESPN has its own broadcasting, F1 TV has also spilled out its plans to optimize the number of viewers from the United States. The streaming service by Formula 1 undercuts every other competitor in the United States.

The monthly subscription for F1 Tv Pro would only cost $10 in the US. At the same time, the yearly subscription would cost $70. Moreover, F1 TV has huge archives to access every F1 race that has ever happened.

So apart from the live action, the fans have a mammoth library to delve into the sport. Moreover, it also provides some analytical features on their live stream to give a better understanding to fans.

